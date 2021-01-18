Weekend Racing Review: Special Envoi marches on

Envoi Allen continued his unbeaten march to his third Cheltenham Festival as he posted his 11th successive rules victory in the Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase at Punchestown.

On a weekend bereft of Grade One action either side of the Irish Sea, Gordon Elliott's superstar took his cue to confirm his blockbuster Festival credentials after nearest market rival Asterion Forlonge left the way clear by falling at the first fence.

Envoi Allen then coasted to a three-and-a-half length victory as the 1-2 favourite, comfortably accounting for nearest pursuer Fils D'oudairies despite having to concede 11lb all round thanks to his top-level penalty in Grade Three company.

His latest success was the highlight of a weekend which 24 hours earlier had featured a contrastingly hard-fought victory for another Cheltenham aspirant, Paul Nicholls' Next Destination, in Warwick's McCoy Contractors Civils And Infrastructure Hampton Novices' Chase.

While Next Destination will be targeting distances of three miles or further, Elliott has long had the two-and-a-half-mile Marsh Novices' Chase as his principal Festival aim this year.

After his latest emphatic win under Jack Kennedy, he remains a short-priced ante-post favourite to prevail again in March.

His biggest dangers at Punchestown turned out to be loose horses, after Sempo was hampered by Asterion Forlonge and also lost his jockey at the first.

Elliott said: "It's a bit of an anti-climax when the other horse went at the first. Jack (Kennedy) said he went around in second gear, with his ears pricked.

"When he asked him to quicken going to the last, he did. He got a bit under the last and quickened again.

"He didn't mind the ground, and he didn't do anything wrong. I think he'd be better with a lead because he's idle, but he had to do his own donkey work."

Elliott confirmed the likelihood is that Envoi Allen will head to Cheltenham without another run beforehand - and the same plan appears to be in place for Ronan McNally's Dreal Deal, who capped his remarkable progress through the ranks this season by springing a 22-1 shock on his first attempt at Grade Two level, in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

After being held up last early on by Denis O'Regan, Dreal Deal surged from well off the pace to lead just after the final flight and prevail by a decisive three lengths from the Willie Mullins-trained Ganapathi.

Owner-trainer McNally said: "He won't be going to the Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown, and will probably go to Cheltenham now. I think he's entitled to go there now.

"If we have to go for a lesser race in between, we will do that, and if not it will be straight to Cheltenham.

"He will probably go for the Supreme, but he will be entered in the Ballymore as well. That was the dream, but he had to go and do that today.

"He's done it now - so we can dream!"

Next Destination had to work considerably harder for his Warwick win, coming under pressure from Harry Cobden in the back straight before eventually justifying his status as 10-11 favourite by a length and a half from Fiddlerontheroof in the three-runner Grade Two.

"He is a bit older and is getting slightly lazier," said Cobden.

"I don't mind pushing them for a bit if they keep finding - and to be honest, he plugged on really well."

The well-backed 7-2 favourite Adrimel also took Grade Two honours on the same card, leading almost throughout under Richard Johnson in the Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle.

Trainer Tom Lacey, who was gaining his first success at that level, said: "It was wonderful.

"If he had jumped the last he would have won with a bit more up his sleeve. He hasn't done much wrong, so I'm not going to grumble."

Cheltenham assignments may beckon next, in the Ballymore or Albert Bartlett novice hurdles.

But for Notachance, winner of the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase, trainer Alan King has a more distant target in mind - the Scottish Grand National.

After the joint-favourite's half-length success, King said: "We always thought he would suit this sort of race - and going forward, I would imagine we will target the Scottish National.

"He won't go to Liverpool (Grand National), because I don't like the race - and neither do the owners."

The star of the show at Market Rasen, meanwhile, was Pam Sly's Eileendover - the highly impressive 11-8 winning favourite in the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The four-year-old filly, granddaughter of Sly's 2006 1000 Guineas heroine Speciosa, proved class remains very much in the family - surging clear in the heavy ground under Paul O'Brien to stay unbeaten by six and a half lengths.

Sly - who is not keen on going to Cheltenham for the Champion Bumper - said: "That was good, wasn't it? Very good. I thought 'Oh my God, she's never going to get there', but she just found another gear didn't she? She just took off and flew.

"I've had a lot of offers for her but she's not for sale, she's not going anywhere! She's a proper, proper mare."