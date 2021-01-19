Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers fancies Panic Attack to strike at Newbury and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Panic Attack can make it four wins in seven career starts as she goes for gold in the MansionBet Hurdle McHurdleface Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Newbury.

The five-year-old boasts an admirable record to date, winning a Listed bumper on her debut for Willie Mullins last term before adding two hurdles wins for David Pipe so far this term - her first campaign over obstacles.

Well beaten by an odds-on shot on her initial hurdles run back in October, Panic Attack soon opened her account at Uttoxeter and was reasonably well fancied on her handicap debut in a competitive heat at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Panic Attack cut little ice that day - but racing off a revised mark of 113 and back against mares at Newbury last month, she bounced right back to form with a comfortable five-and-a-half-length victory.

The handicapper has hiked her 11lb for that win. But Panic Attack clearly enjoys this track - and with so few runs under her belt, further progression remains a distinct possibility.

Birchdale has fallen a bit short of expectations so far, but his loyal supporters can be rewarded in the MansionBet's Watch And Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

His Grade Two win over hurdles back in January 2019 promised much, but he has hardly sparkled in four subsequent runs - including a lacklustre third on his initial chase outing last term.

Nicky Henderson went back over hurdles with him following that run, finishing a reasonable eighth in the Coral Cup, but the Seven Barrows handler again turned his attentions to fences this term.

Sent off a hot favourite at Catterick in November, Birchdale gave his rider no chance of maintaining the partnership when hitting the 12th fence, and there is sure to have been plenty of schooling since that run.

Henderson can make it a double on the day with El Kaldoun in the MansionBet's Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old has been in fine form this term, winning twice and finishing second in four outings so far, although his recent runner-up spot in an all-weather bumper perhaps left a few supporters disappointed.

Nevertheless, back over obstacles here, El Kaldoun can make his presence felt again.

All-weather bumpers are the name of the game at Newcastle, and Glory And Honour can make it a swift double in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 'Jumpers' Bumper' National Hunt Flat Race.

He hit the mark for Tom Lacey at Lingfield earlier this month, charting a wide route before making his class tell for an eight-and-a-half-length verdict.

A very useful hurdler, Glory And Honour should be able to defy a penalty here.

Global Fame has some smart bits of form in the book and is the pick in Chepstow's Thanks To Craig Jones Handicap Hurdle.

His jumping was not quite as sharp as it needed to be on his seasonal bow at Carlisle back in November, trying to give 6lb to a couple of fair rivals on his first run for 229 days.

A handicap mark of 128 looks a workable starting point.

Requinto Dawn makes a quick return under a penalty in the Betway Handicap at Southwell, and the hint should be taken.

He made it two on the bounce, and three overall this winter, when prevailing by three-quarters of a length over this course and distance on Sunday.

Richard Fahey is clearly keen to strike while the iron is hot, and Connor Murtagh's 3lb claim is pretty handy.

Van Dijk just failed by a neck to reel in the winner on his most recent run, but should not be discounted in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Classified Stakes.

SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 1.05 Bumpy Johnson, 1.34 Editeur Du Gite, 2.10 Red Lion Lad, 2.40 Global Fame, 3.15 Memphis Bell, 3.50 Kapga De Lily, 4.20 Eglantier.

DUNDALK: 3.45 Pro Bono, 4.15 Cousin Harry, 4.45 Ragtime Red, 5.15 Storm Elza, 5.45 Kasansay, 6.15 Katiymann, 6.45 Farnese, 7.15 Blastofmagic.

NEWBURY: 12.55 Hoi Polloi, 1.25 Birchdale, 2.00 Shirocco's Dream, 2.30 Hit The Rocks, 3.05 PANIC ATTACK (NAP), 3.35 El Kaldoun, 4.05 Doctor Ken.

NEWCASTLE: 11.45 Tip Top Tonto, 12.15 Nell's Bells, 12.45 Glory And Honour, 1.15 Lemon T, 1.50 Proschema, 2.20 Newtown Boy, 2.55 Wise Eagle, 3.25 Set In Stone, 4.00 Cybalko.

SOUTHWELL: 4.30 Wrath Of Hector, 5.00 Batraan, 5.30 Requinto Dawn, 6.00 Cold Harbour, 6.30 Van Dijk, 7.00 First Excel, 7.30 Archimedes.

DOUBLE: Birchdale and Panic Attack.