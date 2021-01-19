Thursday Tips

Tadleel should be primed for action in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap at Lingfield.

The six-year-old returned to the fray at Chelmsford earlier this month, finishing fourth on what was his first outing for 142 days.

Tadleel looked as though that run would do him the world of good, with a tardy start proving difficult to surmount as he was beaten five and a quarter lengths, keeping on all the way to the line.

Richard Fahey's runner should be sharper for that first outing since August, when he disappointed at Chester following a fine string of efforts through June and July.

His mark of 86 is just 1lb higher than when he finished second in a competitive heat at York last year, and a similar effort should put him in the mix.

Space Kid has been knocking on the door the last twice, but his moment can come in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap.

A winner at Wolverhampton in November, Space Kid has finished second in both his subsequent runs, most recently when edged out by half a length at Dunstall Park.

A 3lb jump in the weights is not ideal, but Cieren Fallon is an interesting booking as Adrian Keatley tries 10 furlongs for the first time with the Tamayuz gelding.

James Tate is set for a fruitful trip to Newcastle, where Pivotal Decision and Global Vision both hold chances.

Pivotal Decision lines up in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap after having to settle for third on her handicap debut earlier in the month.

Three attempts in novice company yielded a couple of third places, but she did not really shine over a mile on the Fibresand at Southwell, finishing four and a quarter lengths back.

She is perhaps better judged on her promising third back in October over the same seven furlongs she faces here.

In contrast, Global Vision arrives on the back of a win over seven furlongs at Gosforth Park on New Year's Eve.

Cheekpieces seemed to work the oracle as he travelled well throughout before taking up the running two furlongs out and staying on in style, appearing to finish with a touch in hand.

He drops back to six furlongs for the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap, but has shown ability in a sprint before.

Heross Du Seuil was somewhat lucky to triumph at Kempton on his British bow, but he can show he has some class to go with his good fortune in the Vobe Electrics Novices' Hurdle at Ludlow.

Nicky Henderson's French recruit was picking up well enough but looked booked for second when Honneur D'Ajonc came down at the last at Christmas, gifting Heross Du Seuil a 10-length verdict.

A winner on the Flat in France for previous connections, Heross Du Seuil clearly has some ability and this looks a realistic stepping stone to possibly better targets in the spring.

His close relation Catamaran Du Seuil is also on parade at Ludlow, tackling the C.G.Rickards Ltd Handicap Chase for Dr Richard Newland and Sam Twiston-Davies.

The nine-year-old has been in excellent heart so far this term, finishing in the first four in five of his six starts, most recently taking second at Newcastle before Christmas.

He kept on in decent fashion and the handicapper has seen fit to leave him on a workable mark of 128.

Robin Gold has made relentless progress this term and while Listed level proved beyond her last time out, the Plyvine Caterers 40th Anniversary Mares' Handicap Hurdle should be more her speed.

Rated 94 when winning at Perth last September, Robin Gold is now on a mark of 122 and seemingly thrives over three miles with testing conditions not an issue.

Lamanver Bel Ami is another on a roll and he can make it a hat trick in the Follow At RacingTV On Instagram Novices' Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

The seven-year-old was twice a winner before the turn of the year, prevailing over hurdles at Chepstow in October before following up on his chasing bow at Ffos Las in November.

Lamanver Bel Ami sticks over fences here and looks open to improvement with just a handful of runs to his credit so far.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Rafiot, 1.00 Space Kid, 1.30 Subliminal, 2.00 TADLEEL (NAP), 2.30 Tommytwohoots, 3.00 Double Dealing, 3.30 Power Over Me, 4.00 Fact Or Fable.

LUDLOW: 1.10 Heross Du Seuil, 1.40 Prime Pretender, 2.10 Catamaran Du Seuil, 2.40 Robin Gold, 3.10 Fact Flow, 3.40 Ravished, 4.10 Balco Coastal.

NEWCASTLE: 4.30 Dramatista, 5.00 Deep Impression, 5.30 Chillsea, 6.00 Pivotal Decision, 6.30 Global Vision, 7.00 Tathmeen, 7.30 Birkenhead.

WINCANTON: 1.20 Steady The Ship, 1.50 Supreme Escape, 2.20 Neachells Bridge, 2.50 Lamanver Bel Ami, 3.20 Dino Velvet, 3.50 Nearly Perfect, 4.20 Sure Touch.

DOUBLE: Tadleel and Heross Du Seuil.