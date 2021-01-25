Tuesday Tips

Donny Marlow is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Donny Marlow can come out on top in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Adrian Keatley's three-year-old is bidding to double his career tally, on just his fourth start and second attempt in handicaps.

He also moves up to seven furlongs for the first time, and that has to be a sensible decision after his strong finish over six at Kempton.

Previously, Donny Marlow had produced a late rattle from off the pace to get up on the line for a debut five-furlong victory at this course last month, and then looked short of the necessary toe over the minimum trip here when attempting to give weight all round.

After managing only fifth that day, albeit beaten under three lengths, he then ran with promise at Kempton in third behind a slightly unexpected winner who has nonetheless gone in again.

The dam's side of Donny Marlow's pedigree, especially, suggests he should improve for this extra test of stamina - and evidence on the track so far corroborates that view.

Keatley has booked Cieren Fallon, a regular ally for the Malton trainer, to take the ride this time - and plenty points to a successful association here for all concerned.

Gavi Di Gavi is also largely sticking to what he has done best of late, albeit trying a new trip in the #betyourway At Betway Handicap.

The six-year-old provided his trainer's daughter Georgia King with her first career victory in the saddle when they prevailed over a furlong shorter here at the start of the month.

Gavi Di Gavi, who had also won on his most recent previous trip to Dunstall Park last summer, was unable to follow up his latest success for his apprentice jockey when they were beaten just under a length into third at Lingfield.

That was under a 5lb penalty, and they have been reassessed up another 3lb, but there has been every indication from their finishing effort in all three attempts together that the extra yardage can only help.

My Girl Maggie has obvious hat-trick prospects in the Betway Handicap.

Mark Johnston's filly has taken a liking to this course, following up her breakthrough win at this distance on Boxing Day with a second victory over two furlongs further early in the new year.

A 10lb rise to offset her improvement may well not be enough to stop her at this happy hunting ground.

Thegreatshowman has demonstrated his aptitude for the Southwell Fibresand before and can put his course experience to good use in the Edingley Handicap.

The five-year-old is pretty versatile having won not only in Nottinghamshire, but also Lingfield, Chelmsford, Brighton and Yarmouth during his 38 outings to date.

His current perch of 80 is 11lb below the 91 he was on back in November 2019, but he endured a lengthy spell in the wilderness before finally hitting the mark again at Southwell on New Year's Day.

He triumphed by half a length that day, showing plenty of determination to hang on, but he could not overcome a less than favourable draw when only third off a 3lb higher mark subsequently.

Thegreatshowman is certainly in a consistent patch at present and a further 1lb ease in the weights coupled with his rider's handy 5lb claim can see him back in the winner's enclosure.

Maykir is another who relishes a trip to Southwell and he can add a fifth course success in the Staythorpe Handicap.

Successful on his first two starts of 2021 over this mile trip, he fell half a length short on his most recent outing under a penalty.

Now rated 64, he might still be able to defy that increased mark.

Kelso stages an eight-race jumps card, on deep ground which will put an extra emphasis on stamina following this month's downpours in the Borders.

That should be no problem for Happy Hollow in the Jumping For Joy With Free RacingTV Maiden Hurdle.

Jennie Candlish's nine-year-old also seems sure to appreciate the significant step up in trip to two miles and five furlongs, having looked short of pace despite performing consistently over the minimum distance.

Previously lightly-raced, Happy Hollow has put together five runs since October, having returned from a mammoth injury lay-off of almost four and a half years before then.

He is not as good as he was when an unbeaten bumper star for the late Alan Swinbank, but will not need to be to belatedly get off the mark over hurdles - with both trip and ground in his favour.

SELECTIONS:

DOWN ROYAL: 1.20 Decimation, 1.50 Boghlone Honey, 2.20 On Eagles Wings, 2.50 Itsalonglongroad, 3.20 Peterstown, 3.50 Envol Pierji, 4.20 Champagne Sparkles.

SOUTHWELL: 1.25 Qaaraat, 1.55 Thegreatestshowman, 2.25 Straight Ash, 2.55 Aradous, 3.25 Maykir, 3.55 Daafr.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.10 At Your Service, 3.40 Jeans Maite, 4.10 My Girl Maggie, 4.40 New Exceed, 5.10 Gavi Di Gavi, 5.40 Noble Queen, 6.10 Turn Of Phrase, 6.40 DONNY MARLOW (NAP), 7.10 Orphiuchus.

KELSO: 12.30 Without Conviction, 1.00 Madera Mist, 1.30 Happy Hollow, 2.00 Hills Of Connemara, 2.30 Albert's Back, 3.00 Sultans Pride, 3.30 Pistol Park, 4.00 Readysteadybeau.

DOUBLE: Donny Marlow and Gavi Di Gavi.