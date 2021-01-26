Wednesday Tips

Power Of States is Nick Robson's best bet at Lingfield on Wednesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Power Of States is fancied to follow up his hugely-impressive win last time out when he reappears quickly in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Hugo Palmer can expect a hefty rise in the handicap for his five-year-old, based on his four-and-a-quarter-length win at Wolverhampton.

He must carry a 5lb penalty for that success - but he could have won with double that on his back at Dunstall Park.

While two runs in a week is not something every horse can handle, Power Of States should now be at the peak of his powers as a five-year-old and looks in the form of his life.

He has been on the go a while, running every month since racing's resumption in June, but in that time his rating has risen from 78 to 90 - and that is before he is reassessed.

Having won four of his last five races, he could not be in better form and will surely take all the beating.

Verne Castle has been banging on the door of late and his turn may come in the #Betyourway At Betway Handicap.

The eight-year-old has finished second the last twice and has been put up 2lb for his latest effort, but at least he is heading there in good heart.

Invincible Larne was edged out on his latest run and while a 2lb rise ahead of the Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap is not ideal, Mick Quinn's runner could still be good enough.

He looked unfortunate to bump into a better-treated rival on that occasion and although everything went his way, he still lost little in being beaten a nose.

Napping may be eight now, but Amy Murphy's charge is still capable of fair form.

A winner on her penultimate outing at this track, she then disappointed at Southwell last time out, but that was her third below-par effort on the Fibresand.

Back on a more conventional surface in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Fillies' Handicap at Kempton, she can go well.

Roger Varian's Cheeky Az was doing all his best work at the finish on his debut at Newcastle.

Having looked green leaving the stalls, he then met a bit of trouble in running, so he did well to close up and be beaten just over two lengths.

While the form might only be average, Cheeky Az is sure to be wiser for the experience in the first division of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Maiden Stakes.

Join Forces can strike in the second division of the seven-furlong heat after a promising third on her first attempt.

Beaten five lengths by an odds-on favourite at Lingfield, Join Forces was smartly away but proved no match for the winner at the finish, eventually being narrowly shaded for second on the line.

Granted normal improvement, Join Forces can take another step forward moved up to seven furlongs.

Sue Smith's Informateur might be the safest bet at Catterick in the kingmakerracedays.co.uk Celebrates Mary Harle's 101st Birthday Novices' Ltd Handicap Chase.

A winner at this venue already this season when his task was made easier by the favourite unseating his rider, he then just failed to reel in Jonniesofa at Catterick last time out.

That form is solid and he has had a nice break since.

Given the way Kerry Lee's Ballybegg won last time out, he should be capable of deying a penalty in the BoscaSports The No 1 Digital Betting Shop Display Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 12.55 Billy Bronco, 1.30 Pay The Piper, 2.05 Informateur, 2.40 Murphy's Law, 3.15 Sigurd, 3.50 Infiniti, 4.25 Nothin To Ask.

KEMPTON: 4.10 Cheeky Az, 4.45 Join Forces, 5.15 Sky Lake, 5.45 Narjes, 6.20 Win Win Power, 6.50 Makambe, 7.20 My Footsteps, 7.50 Napping, 8.20 Cinzento.

LINGFIELD: 12.40 Born To Sire, 1.15 POWER OF STATES (NAP), 1.50 Sir Edward Elgar, 2.25 Invincible Larne, 3.00 Jan Wellens, 3.35 Verne Castle, 4.05 Young Charlie.

THURLES: 12.15 Colreevy, 12.45 Allaho, 1.20 Key Commander, 1.55 Torygraph, 2.30 Eurotiep, 3.05 No Grey Area's, 3.40 Noble Yeats, 4.15 Calagogo.

WINCANTON: 1.05 Game Line, 1.40 Foxboro, 2.15 Ballybegg, 2.50 Deja Vue, 3.25 Good Ball, 4.00 Sexy Lot, 4.35 Earth Company.

DOUBLE: Power Of States and Cheeky Az.