Thursday's Tips

Keith Hamer previews every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday with the best bet running at Southwell.

Albadri can add a touch of class to proceedings on the Fibresand at Southwell.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained three-year-old steps down markedly in grade for the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap, after contesting Pattern-race company on his last four starts as a youngster.

Albadri gave connections high aspirations when getting off the mark on his racecourse debut at odds of 100-1 at Windsor in August.

He could not match that performance for the rest of the campaign - but that said, he was highly-tried at Listed and Group Three level.

His last run of the season was pretty good, too, when he was sixth to Mujbar in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury.

He will surely be hard to beat against just three rivals, despite top-weight, as long as he takes to the surface at the Nottinghamshire track.

Ornate has speed to burn and is the pick of the field in the Betway Handicap.

David Griffiths' eight-year-old has run against many of the best sprinters, including Battaash, and has not been disgraced even at the highest level.

He can show his rivals a clean pair of hooves.

Pearl Of Qatar has been knocking on the door recently and can land a deserved success in the Betway Casino Handicap.

Tristan Davidson's mare was only collared close home by I Know How over six furlongs at Newcastle last time. The drop down to five furlongs on this course could be the answer.

Chosen World can defy a 4lb penalty in the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap at Newcastle.

All of his four career victories have come over this seven-furlong course, the latest ending a near two-year barren spell.

Despite that narrow success last week, he is still 4lb below his previous winning mark.

Western Symphony should make his long trip north worthwhile by breaking his duck at the second attempt in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novice Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's Shamardal colt is out of a dual all-weather winner, herself regally-bred.

He failed to see out the mile on debut, having raced prominently, but still put up a decent performance in a close third at Kempton last month.

Western Symphony's pedigree suggests this stiff mile in a small field should suit fine now he has got his eye in.

First Assembly can register a first career success at the 12th attempt in the Sky Sports Racing Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Fakenham.

The seven-year-old put up a decent effort in third of 18 to Uisce Ur at Doncaster when Richard Bandey's charge was the 4-1 joint-favourite.

He lost a shoe that day, which could not have helped his cause. That effort came on the back of an encouraging run at Taunton last month when he was third on his first start following a 50-day break.

Aubusson may not be quite the force of old, but he showed at Warwick last time he is still a capable operator.

The 12-year-old, trained by Jane Williams, found the three miles just beyond him when runner-up to Western Climate.

He drops back three furlongs in trip, and that can see him collect in the King's Lynn Handicap Chase.

Aubusson had won over a similar distance at Lingfield on his previous start last month.

Jonjoela could be the answer to the Brancaster Mares' Handicap Chase.

Alex Hales' 10-year-old ran well in two hurdle races after being off the track for a year.

She disappointed at the Norfolk venue last time but is now switching back to fences. It could bring about a return to form.

Balzac can pen a successful first chapter over jumps in the opening Every Race Live On Racing TV Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby.

Evan Williams' four-year-old held an entry in a good race at Huntingdon, which often serves as a Triumph Hurdle trial but was abandoned earlier this month.

Balzac had just two runs on the Flat, outspeeded behind a budding superstar in 2019 and then returning 10 months later last July with victory in a decent Newbury novice.

He has joined a good yard for his new career, and could well prove an above-average recruit.

FAKENHAM: 12.53 Magic River, 1.23 Tonyx, 1.55 Aubusson, 2.28 Gazette Bourgeoise, 3.00 Jonjoela, 3.35 After The Fox, 4.05 First Assembly.

GOWRAN: 1.15 Djasek, 1.45 Gelee Blanche, 2.20 Kilfenora, 2.50 Princess Vega, 3.25 Cabaret Queen, 4.00 Jungle Junction, 4.30 Hara Kiri.

NEWCASTLE: 3.40 Ad Libitum, 4.12 Monash, 4.50 Broctune Red, 5.25 Western Symphony, 6.00 Baronial Pride, 6.30 Blue Hero, 7.00 Chosen World, 7.30 Kroy.

SOUTHWELL: 1.10 Katheefa, 1.40 Cahors, 2.15 Native Silver, 2.45 ALBADRI (NAP), 3.20 Rafiot, 3.55 Ornate, 4.25 Pearl Of Qatar.

WETHERBY: 1.02 Balzac, 1.32 Nocte Volatus, 2.05 Sigurd, 2.37 Fame And Hope, 3.10 The Paddy Pie, 3.45 Barrichello, 4.17 Leverock Lass.

DOUBLE: Albadri and Ornate.