Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the nap running at Catterick.

Pay The Piper can boost the bank balance in the Watch On RacingTV Novices' Hurdle at Catterick.

Ann Hamilton's former Irish point-to-pointer must concede a penalty to the majority of his opponents after his successful British rules debut at Sedgefield last month.

Pay The Piper won with authority over the extended two miles that day, though, and this move up by another two and a half furlongs will surely be to his advantage.

He concluded his six-race Irish education with a 15-length success on heavy ground at Tinahely in November, having previously been placed on all his other completed starts as a five-year-old.

He did not always appear the stoutest stayer at three miles, but just short of two and a half round this sharp track ought to be perfect - and the forecast testing conditions are clearly no problem either.

The Hamiltons' small Northumberland yard has been in excellent form all season, and the talented Danny McMenamin's 3lb claim is a bonus to offset the weight concession.

In the following kingmakerracedays.co.uk Celebrates Mary Harle's 101st Birthday Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, Heartbreak Kid is the one receiving weight from likely favourite Evander.

The latter ran well to be runner-up in better company at Wincanton last time, and is sure to be a popular choice to gain compensation.

But he will need to be 6lb better than Heartbreak Kid, and he may well not be.

Heartbreak Kid has much less experience over fences, but plenty of promise and potential for improvement after his solitary attempt to date.

A wide-margin winner of his only Irish point-to-point in 2019, he finished alone when he broke his duck over hurdles at the third attempt for Donald McCain at Sedgefield last February and then returned over the same course and distance for a 12-length success to open his new campaign in November.

McCain immediately switched him to fences over the minimum trip at Carlisle, only to run into the very useful Cheddleton.

A near 10-length defeat at his hands was no disgrace at all, and Heartbreak Kid ran as if the extra three furlongs here are bound to help.

He arrives here after a two-month break, and has a career record so far which suggests that too points to a big run.

The opening Try Racing TV For Free Now Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase may go to Manwell.

The 11-year-old struck for the first time in his last nine attempts, and also first after wind surgery, over four furlongs shorter than this at Sedgefield last month.

He has been largely campaigned at much shorter trips over the years but, in his winless sequence last winter, his best effort came over a marathon distance here in the North Yorkshire Grand National.

His canny trainer can be trusted to pick out the right race, and a 6lb rise back up to a rating of 120 does not appear insurmountable by any means - with 7lb claimer Tom Midgley taking over in search of his third career success.

Glasvegas has never quite reproduced the form of his juvenile days but he is still only four and looks capable of winning the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Now with David Evans, he was rated as high as 99 a couple of years ago after finishing third in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

Quite surprisingly he has not won since the September of his two-year-old season but as a result his mark has dropped to a relatively lowly 70.

He has been on the premises in his last four outings and looks sure to go well again under Mr Frankel, Tom Queally.

Alsvinder has been a very solid performer over over the years, firstly for David O'Meara and now with Phil Kirby.

He was second at Southwell last time out over six furlongs but is just as, if not more, effective over the minimum trip which he finds himself over here.

He looks the one to beat in the Betway Handicap.

Bachasson can take the Grade Three honours in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas.

Willie Mullins' 10-year-old made a successful return from chasing to hurdling when comfortably scoring at Punchestown on New Year's Eve after being sent off the long odds-on favourite.

Bachasson had shown his versatility by winning the Grade Two Clonmel Oil Chase on his previous start.

He is clearly effective in both disciplines, and is obviously in great heart.

The other Grade Three contest on the card, the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase, may go to Eklat De Rire.

The seven-year-old steps up in class after wining a beginners' chase at Punchestown eight weeks ago, but his trainer Henry de Bromhead clearly thinks he is up to it.

Billaway can give Mullins a double by taking the Naas Hunters' Chase.

The nine-year-old landed this race 12 months ago on the way to finishing second in the Foxhunter Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

He has already had two runs this season, winning at Down Royal last month.

CATTERICK: 1.00 Manwell, 1.30 PAY THE PIPER (NAP), 2.00 Heartbreak Kid, 2.30 Hart Of Steel, 3.00 Event Of Sivola, 3.30 Let's Sway, 4.00 Thunder Rock.

NAAS: 12.45 Toughari, 1.15 Bachasson, 1.45 Limestone Rock, 2.15 Lifetime Ambition, 2.45 Baltimore Bucko, 3.15 Eklat De Rire, 3.45 Donkey Years, 4.15 Billaway.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.40 Eldelbar, 1.10 Velvet Vista, 1.40 Glasvegas, 2.10 Liva, 2.40 Alsvinder, 3.10 Ibn Arabi, 3.40 Fact Or Fable, 4.10 Daring Guest.

DOUBLE: Heartbreak Kid and Pay The Piper.