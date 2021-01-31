Weekend Review: Shishkin marches on to Festival

Shishkin was the weekend star as he continued his relentless march towards a second Cheltenham Festival success with another dominant display at Doncaster.

Last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle has made a near seamless transition to the chasing game this season, with trainer Nicky Henderson hailing his fencing debut at Kempton in November as "10 out of 10".

There was just a flicker of concern during his subsequent triumph in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at the same venue, before he ultimately left his rivals trailing in his wake - and it was a similar story in Saturday's Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Lightning Novices' Chase.

There is definitely more Altior than Sprinter Sacre about Shishkin. Much like the former, the seven-year-old can race behind the bridle for fleeting moments, before finding a gear very few horses possess.

He showed a tendency to hang a little left on Town Moor, but his jumping was perfectly sound and he could do no more than put a fair operator in Eldorado Allen in his place with the minimum of fuss.

Shishkin's already cramped odds for the Arkle at Cheltenham contracted further off the back of this victory, and many will justifiably have him down as one of the bankers of the meeting.

Speaking from his Lambourn base, Henderson said: "It's a no-win situation really. He had to do what he did - otherwise everyone is disappointed.

"Obviously he's not going to run again now (before Cheltenham), and he doesn't need to.

"He was good - and as far as I'm concerned, it was what we wanted."

Comparing Shishkin to his two aforementioned stable stars, Henderson added: "We didn't use this race before the Arkle with Sprinter Sacre and Altior, but we are very lucky to keep finding these seriously good horses.

"This lad won the Supreme, like Altior, but Sprinter was only third under Mr (Tony) McCoy, as he was at the time.

"He's different to the other two in a lot of ways, because he doesn't tank through races. He's very amenable, just as he is in his work."

Punters will have done well to find the winners of two of the three other feature events on the card.

Aye Right and well-backed favourite Cap Du Nord were battling for the lead during the latter stages of the Sky Bet Chase, but both were unable to resist the late challenge of 40-1 shot Takingrisks.

The Nicky Richards-trained 12-year-old was bagging his third major prize, having previously won the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

"I thought he was as good as anything in the race," said Richards.

"Age might be a barrier to a lot of people, that he's getting on a bit, but he doesn't know how old he is and he doesn't perform like an old-age pensioner.

"I think time has slipped him past for the Grand National, to be fair to him. I think he'll probably go for the Scottish National. That will be the plan."

Ben Pauling on Sunday confirmed his intention to supplement The Cob for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, following his 25-1 success in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle.

"The step up to three miles has obviously brought out the best in him - he's handled the ground and he's got a decent engine," said the Cotswolds trainer.

"It's just over £4,500 to supplement him for the Albert Bartlett. We don't have to supplement him until March 13, so we can train him up to that day - and if he's in bang-on form then I think we will supplement him."

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combined to win the other Grade Two - the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle - with 3-1 shot Miranda.

"It's important for those nice mares to get some black type, and a Grade Two win like that is great for her," said Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham.

"Whether or not she'll go to the Festival, I'm not sure."

There were also a few Cheltenham clues on offer at Naas on Sunday.

Henry de Bromhead's Eklat De Rire looks bound for a clash with Monkfish in the Festival Novices' Chase, after landing the Grade Three Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase under Rachael Blackmore.

The Willie Mullins-trained Billaway is favourite for the St James's Place Hunters' Chase at the Festival - a race he finished second in last season - after winning at Naas for the second year in succession.

Mullins also landed the Grade Three Limestone Lad Hurdle with the admirable Bachasson.