Wednesday Tips

Precision Storm at Kempton is David Clough's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Precision Storm can hit the mark again in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Handicap at Kempton.

Mark Loughnane's grey, a course winner over a mile here back in 2019, goes for this qualifier in the London Middle Distance series, under a 5lb penalty following his convincing success at Wolverhampton last week.

Precision Storm has been a regular at Dunstall Park this winter, with six consistent efforts over an extended nine furlongs there since October.

He put up a new career-best last time, emphatically on top from his main market rival at the line, and his running style has long suggested that this move up in trip should be favourable.

There is no reason to be concerned about his switch back to the Polytrack either, because he has run well here on each of his three attempts.

In the following Unibet New Instant Roulette Handicap, Batraan also seeks to follow up a recent victory and has obvious prospects of successfully conceding weight all round in modest company.

Roger Varian's colt proved very little when winning at Southwell last month, sent off the long odds-on favourite against just two inferior rivals.

That success can only have enhanced his confidence, however, after a string of honest efforts in defeat on the all-weather this winter - despite having to try to do it the hard way after a slow start on more than one occasion.

Jack Mitchell left nothing to chance at Southwell - ensuring Batraan dominated from the front in such a small field - and Cameron Noble can be expected to do likewise on the three-year-old's Polytrack and handicap debut, following his breakthrough victory on his sixth career start.

Hollie Doyle's name always catches the eye, of course, and it is no different on this card - with two good early chances to add to her tally.

Laos looks to have the right credentials as an Archie Watson debutant in the opening Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Novice Stakes.

The Lambourn trainer's newcomers are often a step ahead of their contemporaries, and this mile trip looks the right starting point on pedigree.

Doyle is in action again over the same distance in the following Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap, with David Elsworth's Starshiba.

The four-year-old carries a 5lb penalty, up in class and trip here, but still receives weight from the remainder of the 10-strong field.

Starshiba could not get to grips with Going Places when he had to settle for second place on his return from a three-and-a-half-month break after a gelding operation at Lingfield in the new year.

He was sent off favourite to do so, though - and on handicap debut two weeks later over seven furlongs here, he took full advantage of a 7lb swing with his Lingfield conqueror to get off the mark, with Going Places and Doyle back in third.

Starshiba was not stopping that day, so the extra furlong is not a concern.

Doyle takes over for the first time, and there is every indication that her new partner could well have potential to improve again.

The Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Fillies' Handicap may go to Angel Of Delight, who finds herself joint top of the weights but has been back to form up to this type of trip the last twice - having earned a significantly higher rating in her juvenile days of 2019.

She was a Newmarket novice winner for Hugo Palmer on her second racecourse start, and went on to finish third on her all-weather debut at Newcastle - attempting to concede 7lb to future dual Listed and Royal Ascot winner Onassis.

It goes without saying there is nothing of such calibre here - and although the merit of that form should not be literally discerned, Angel Of Delight has done enough for her new trainer James Ferguson this winter to suggest she must surely be very dangerous off a rating of just 69.

The re-scheduled Lady Protectress Mares' Chase is the highlight of a decent jumps card at Warwick.

Happy Diva was inked in to try to follow up her 2019 win in the Listed race before its abandonment at Huntington last week, and its switch to this track is no obvious detriment to her chances.

This is a competitive renewal, and Happy Diva faces four younger and talented rivals on her first visit to Warwick.

Kerry Lee's mare is as adaptable as she is consistent, though - and on ratings and at the weights, over her specialist trip, she still sets a standard to which the others as yet only aspire.

SELECTIONS

KEMPTON: 4.55 Laos, 5.25 Starshiba, 5.55 Angel Of Delight, 6.30 PRECISION STORM (NAP), 7.00 Batraan, 7.30 Asdaa, 8.00 Heron.

LINGFIELD: 1.15 Stopnsearch, 1.45 Cinzento, 2.20 Desert Marathon, 2.50 He's Our Star, 3.25 Mamillius, 3.55 The Good Ting, 4.25 Hey Ho Let's Go.

WARWICK: 12.55 Sage Advice, 1.30 Do It For Thy Sen, 2.00 Ballycallan Fame, 2.35 Ladronne, 3.05 Happy Diva, 3.40 Huntsmans Jog, 4.10 Highway Jewel, 4.40 Rowland Ward.

DOUBLE: Batraan and Precision Storm.