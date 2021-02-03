Thursday Tips

Fly The Nest is David Clough's best bet for Thursday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Fly The Nest can rule the roost in the CCR Handicap at Chelmsford.

Tony Carroll's admirably consistent five-year-old was only a head away from making his first trip to this course a winning one last week, when just failing to peg back an all-the-way winner.

He returns over the same distance of a mile - and from just a 1lb higher rating, there is every reason to anticipate another big run.

Fly The Nest will certainly be deserving if he manages to go one better, having finished runner-up in six of his last nine starts with just one win to show for his efforts.

He was beaten an aggregate of just three lengths into second on all those occasions combined, spread over the last 12 months.

Resolution does not appear to be an issue, however, and in all but one race, when Lingfield did not suit at the start of the year, Fly The Nest has run as if this trip is spot on.

The return of Tom Marquand, with whom he was successful at Kempton in December, is of course no detriment and much seems in place for a second career victory.

An hour later, Dawn View also has a fine opportunity to light up the evening card with a breakthrough success.

Stuart Williams' filly could not quite contain Pilot Wings over course and distance when she had to settle for second as a beaten favourite last month.

She ran on with some purpose and promise, though, having failed to settle ideally in the early stages.

It was her best performance to date - and having gone back up by just 2lb, still offset by Marco Ghiani's claim, she may be about to crack the winning code in this modest grade.

Velvet Vista has already done so, and has obvious prospects of landing her hat-trick from the bottom of the weights in the opening Racing Welfare Handicap.

It took her 19 attempts to open her account, over this course and distance last week.

But the runner-up won at the weekend and, not to be outdone, so too did Velvet Vista, easily brushing aside her penalty at Wolverhampton.

She has another to contend with here, but still receives weight all round in this better class and may well be hard to stop after belatedly hitting form with such a vengeance.

Useful sprinter Verne Castle operates at a significantly higher level already, and is of interest in the closing tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap.

The eight-year-old has mustered just one victory in his last 21, in this same race 12 months ago.

But that is a misleading statistic, because he remains highly consistent and competitive.

Still 7lb lower than at the start of last winter, he has won off significantly higher marks than his current 82 - and having been beaten less than a collective length in his three attempts since the turn of the year, he is sure to be a threat to all again.

The afternoon Flat action is on the Fibresand at Southwell, where Greek Kodiac is worth another chance.

He was a beaten favourite when only a creditable third over a furlong shorter here last month, on his second start for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

On his first sighting of this surface, however, he was gaining at the finish and ran as if this extra furlong will be a help.

Greek Kodiac struck on his stable debut for the rookie trainer, over Newcastle's stiff seven furlongs just after Christmas - and having been campaigned for the most part over much longer distances when with Mick Quinn, this move back up to a mile seems sensible.

Jumping is scheduled at Ffos Las and Wincanton.

Lieutenant Rocco heads to Wales for the starsports.bet £20K Owners Club Guarantee Novices' Chase.

Nick Mitchell's six-year-old, a dual novice hurdle winner for Colin Tizzard last season, has been placed in all three chase starts this time.

He ran an eyecatching race from the front when a near seven-length last of three in a Grade Two at Wincanton last month, before being outspeeded up the straight by two very smart opponents.

This drop in class and move up to three miles can pay dividends.

Wincanton's feature Dick Hunt Handicap Chase looks the right race for Seaston Spirit - who stays very well, goes in this heavy ground and can make it five wins in his last six attempts.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Velvet Vista, 5.30 Ventura Lightning, 6.00 FLY THE NEST (NAP), 6.30 Five Rings, 7.00 Dawn View, 7.30 Szarratu, 8.00 Verne Castle.

DOWN ROYAL: 1.15 Arctic Warrior, 1.50 Nelly's Money, 2.25 Clondaw Secret, 3.00 Dis Donc, 3.35 It's Only A Number, 4.05 Envol Pierji, 4.35 Champagne Sparkles.

FFOS LAS: 1.25 Aki Bomaye, 2.00 Born To Please, 2.35 Le Tueur, 3.10 Lieutenant Rocco, 3.42 Astra Via, 4.15 Gallic Geordie, 4.45 The Wire Flyer.

SOUTHWELL: 1.10 Greek Kodiac, 1.45 Driftwood, 2.20 Sugar Dumpling, 2.55 Drew Breeze, 3.30 Elusive Treat, 4.00 Mercury, 4.30 Red Jasper.

WINCANTON: 12.30 Rose Of Arcadia, 1.00 Numitor, 1.35 Natural History, 2.10 Seaston Spirit, 2.45 Stormy Flight, 3.20 Porlock Bay, 3.50 Sheila Nash.

DOUBLE: Fly The Nest and Dawn View.