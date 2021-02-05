Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Threeunderthrufive her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Threeunderthrufive can cement his claims as a lively outsider for the Cheltenham Festival with victory in the bet365 Scottish Stayers Novices' Hurdle at Musselburgh.

While connections of the six-year-old have made no secret of the fact they see his future over fences, Threeunderthrufive is also proving pretty adept over the smaller obstacles along the way.

Two bumper outings last term yielded a second and a win, but presented with some obstacles to jump, he made an impressive debut at Lingfield in October before following up with an equally-taking verdict at Ludlow the following month.

His jumping was certainly not perfect that day, but he was still five and a half lengths too good for an odds-on favourite, despite still being a bit green.

Threeunderthrufive has shown he can handle variations in ground and while he steps into the unknown in moving up to three miles here, there is every reason to hope he can see out the trip and book a potential Festival date next month.

Sextant is another who might be able line up at Prestbury Park, with his hopes on the line in the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old was a 76,000 guineas recruit from the Flat at the end of 2020, having acquitted himself with credit in 13 starts for the Queen and trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

A Listed winner with a rating of 108 in his pomp a couple of years ago, Sextant struggled to make a mark in three runs during a curtailed 2020 campaign before being recruited by Keith Dalgleish.

Beaten a length in a Kempton Listed heat on his first outing for the yard, Sextant showed he could be a decent hurdles prospect too when winning by six lengths at the first attempt.

His jumping got better as the race went on at Carlisle last month and while it was not the most competitive heat, the race provided a nice introduction and Sextant can build on that here.

Fiveandtwenty can make it a Musselburgh hat-trick in the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle, which offers up Listed honours.

A veteran of 10 Flat runs for Mark Johnston, Fiveandtwenty has made a seamless transition to hurdles, winning each of her two runs for Donald McCain.

Victorious by 26 lengths at the first attempt, she made hard work of winning by two lengths on New Year's Day, but nevertheless toughed it out - a quality that should stand her in good stead.

Magnificia can make the most of returning to seven furlongs in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap at Southwell.

Her only victory to date came over that course and distance in December, when she lined up off a 2lb lower mark and made all to bag a half-length verdict.

Dropped to six furlongs on her only subsequent outing, Magnificia was staying on without the required change of gear, but should go better over this long distance.

Star Of St James is on a Southwell hat-trick in the Bombardier Handicap.

An easy winner on his first outing of the year last month, he followed up in less conclusive style a week later, making full use of the fact he was well in under a penalty.

Star Of St James has to contend with a mark of 78 now, but he clearly thrives at the track which is a big plus.

Minella Indo can star on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival by making amends for a last-time-out fall in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Impressive in his first two starts this term, Minella Indo only got as far as the eighth fence in the Savills Chase at Christmas, but can get his season back on track.

It will be a major surprise if Appreciate It is overturned in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle after a nine-length demolition job at the track last month, while Monkfish holds similar expectations in the Flogas Novice Chase.

Quilixios faces the acid test in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle after two easy wins in moderate company so far.

A French hurdles winner before transferring to the care of Gordon Elliott, Quixilios was a 13-length scorer on his Irish bow before adding a 20-length verdict at Down Royal on his most recent start.

Neither race appeared above average, but Quixilios could certainly be a cut above.

SELECTIONS:

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.10 Telmesomethinggirl, 1.40 Quilixios, 2.10 Appreciate It, 2.40 Unexpected Depth, 3.10 Monkfish, 3.40 Minella Indo, 4.10 Off You Go, 4.40 Hollymount.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.25 Lucky Flight, 1.55 Fiveandtwenty, 2.25 THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE (NAP), 2.55 Mount Mews, 3.25 Sextant, 3.55 Grand Morning, 4.25 Arnica.

SOUTHWELL: 1.35 Dark Side Prince, 2.05 The Hulk, 2.35 Little India, 3.05 Star Of St James, 3.35 Magnificia, 4.05 Cable Guy, 4.35 Big Impact.

DOUBLE: Threeunderthrufive and Minella Indo.