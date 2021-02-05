Monday Tips

Secret Victory can bag a second career success in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Charlie Appleby's runner has seen only fairly limited action so far, but the Dubawi gelding has show signs of promise throughout.

Secret Victory ran twice as a juvenile in 2019, with his second place at Newmarket working out well, with all but three of the 13-runner field that day having got their heads in front at some point, including seventh-placed English King.

Secret Victory did not make it to the track again until the backend of last year though, when he finished second at Wolverhampton before finally opening his account in a Kempton novice before Christmas.

He found one too good on his handicap bow at Chelmsford last month, but the winner got a canny front-running ride and a mark of 86 does not appear too harsh at this stage.

Global Response is the pick in a competitive-looking Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap.

There are only five runners, but four of them have solid claims, including the James Tate-trained selection, who has the assistance of Hollie Doyle.

Doyle was in the saddle on his penultimate outing, with the pair finishing fifth over six furlongs here in December. Tate then dropped his colt to the minimum trip and he won well for PJ McDonald. Back over course and distance for his handicap bow, he looks certain to give a good account.

Everkyllachy can strike for George Boughey in the Bombardier All Weather "Hands And Heels" Series Apprentice Handicap.

She has found her niche since switching from Karen McLintock's care, finishing in the first four in each of her four outings.

Her most recent run yielded a length-and-three-quarter second when she hardly helped her chances by ducking left at the start and conceding ground to her rivals.

She kept on in decent style and while she is without apprentice sensation Laura Pearson this time, Everkyllachy still has every chance.

Open Mystery seemingly did not enjoy a trip to Southwell on his most recent run, but should be more at home back at Dunstall Park in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Selling Stakes.

He had shown some promise in placing on each of his first two runs in December and there was plenty of confidence that he would make it third time lucky in Nottinghamshire last month.

However, he proved no match for a fellow Hambleton Racing-owned runner, being beaten nearly 20 lengths in fifth.

It later transpired he had suffered a small head wound when restless in the stalls, but while that was possibly inconsequential, the Southwell surface probably was more of a factor in his defeat.

Onthefrontfoot tries his luck again at Newcastle in the QuinnBet Quarterback 'Jumpers' Bumper' NH Flat Race.

Donald McCain's charge has contested two such events already in recent weeks, taking third the first time and second last time out.

He reversed previous form with Burbank on that occasion, but winner Not That Fuisse was just too good with a 16lb superior rating over fences.

Onthefrontfoot looks capable of winning one of these all-weather events and hopefully his time can come now.

Rubytwo can hit the mark for Nicky Richards in the QuinnCasino Mares' 'Jumpers' Bumper' NH Flat Race.

She found three miles beyond her at Doncaster before Christmas, but had previously struck gold over two and a half miles at Newcastle in November.

A bumper winner before embarking over obstacles, Rubytwo knows what the job entails.

Notre Pari can finally get off the mark in chase company at Plumpton.

His jumping has not been spectacular to date, but Olly Murphy should have put in plenty of work ahead of the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 12.30 Gulliver Collonges, 1.00 Hang Tough, 1.35 Hart Of Steel, 2.10 Graces Order, 2.40 Overcourt, 3.10 Kapga De Lily, 3.40 For Fitz Sake.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.50 Fakir, 1.20 Spare Brakes, 1.55 Dubai Devils, 2.30 Gauloise, 3.00 M C Muldoon, 3.30 Grand Paradis, 4.00 Little Actress, 4.35 Itsnotinit.

NEWCASTLE: 12.25 Hackberry, 12.55 Quest For Life, 1.30 King D'Argent, 2.00 Moon King, 2.35 Rubytwo, 3.05 Onthefrontfoot, 3.35 Who's My Jockey, 4.10 Gylo, 4.40 Goobinator.

PLUMPTON: 1.45 Golden Boy Grey, 2.20 Mr Jack, 2.50 Notre Pari, 3.20 Call Off The Dogs, 3.50 Demopolis, 4.20 Sawpit Sienna.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Everkyllachy, 5.00 Open Mystery, 5.30 Global Response, 6.00 Ember's Glow, 6.30 SECRET VICTORY (NAP), 7.00 Byford, 7.30 My Brother Mike.

DOUBLE: Secret Victory and Global Response.