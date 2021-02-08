Weekend Review: DRF to remember for Mullins

Willie Mullins dominated the Dublin Racing Festival with nine Leopardstown winners - we round up the weekend's action.

Willie Mullins dominated the weekend action as he sent out no less than nine winners across the two-day Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Mullins might struggle to nominate a highlight on Saturday's opening card as Chacun Pour Soi, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Energumene all struck Grade One gold.

Chacun Pour Soi showed just why he is favourite for next month's Champion Chase as he produced another imperious display to dominate his rivals in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, barely touching a twig as he came home eight lengths clear for Paul Townend.

"It was a very good performance. I was a little bit worried going to the third-last if Paul had anything left in the tank, as he seemed to be niggling," said Mullins.

"After the second-last I thought he wasn't putting the race to bed or anything. Paul felt that he was in command at all stages."

Townend also teamed up with Energumene, whose 10-length verdict in the Patrick Ward & Company Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase set up a mouthwatering clash with Nicky Henderson's Shishkin at Cheltenham next month.

Mullins said: "It looks like it's going to be a race to look forward to from both sides. Shishkin is a helluva horse. It's great that we have one from each side of the Irish Sea going there, and we're looking forward to it."

Gaillard Du Mesnil booked his Ballymore Novices' Hurdle ticket with his clear-cut verdict in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle.

Mullins added: "It was a nice victory in the end and he must be a fair sort to come from that far back in that type of contest.

"The Ballymore would look the race for him at this point. It was a tremendous staying performance in what looked a real quality field."

The Closutton handler then eclipsed Saturday's efforts with a five-timer on Sunday, highlighted by Kemboy's all-the-way success in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Partnered by Danny Mullins, Kemboy made amends for a narrow Christmas defeat, but his Festival target could yet lie over hurdles.

Mullins said: "He's entered in the Stayers' Hurdle as well as the Gold Cup, as I'm just not sure if fences are his thing around Cheltenham. We were all wondering if we should try something different as Cheltenham hasn't been his luckiest spot."

Monkfish impressed in maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Flogas Novice Chase and Appreciate It showed plenty of grit to win the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

While Mullins seemingly commanded all fronts, he could not find a runner to top Honeysuckle in Saturday's Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, with the mare reaching new heights for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore as she ran out a comfortable winner.

De Bromhead said: "That was brilliant, she was brilliant. It was what we hoped she'd do and she did it.

"Rachael was brilliant on her and she's just class."

Cheltenham now beckons for Honeysuckle, as it does for Gordon Elliott's Quixilios, who won Sunday's Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle - the only other Grade One across the weekend to escape Mullins' clutches.

Away from the Mullins juggernaut, Richard Johnson enjoyed an afternoon to remember with a high-profile Sandown double.

Sporting John strode away up the hill to land the feature Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, with the card staged in the most testing of conditions.

Johnson said: "He is probably a three-miler as such, but with conditions as they are at the moment, that is probably what you need. It is fantastic today and it's great to get a Grade One winner."

Native River then had plenty of people smiling as he bounced back to winning form in the rescheduled Cotswold Chase.

Colin Tizzard's 2018 Gold Cup hero put in a typically assured round of jumping and raced prominently throughout under Johnson to win at 13-2, by nine and a half lengths from Bristol De Mai.

"He's a good boy, and he suits me. He felt really well, and felt really well at Aintree. The one thing he loves is his jumping," said the jockey.

"A hard slog around here is right up his street. He hasn't lost any of his enthusiasm, that's for sure."

"This means a lot," assistant trainer Joe Tizzard added.

"He's our main flag-bearer and he's done nothing wrong in the last five years - he just keeps producing.

"He is a lovely chap in the stable, and the Gold Cup has always been the plan. This was the prep run for it."