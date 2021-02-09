Thursday Tips

Kempton stages another jumpers' bumpers card, and Nicky Henderson can send out a couple of winners at the Surrey venue.

Will Carver is an interesting newcomer in the opening Bushy Park Intermediate Open National Hunt Flat Race.

He cost £60,000 at Tattersalls last February after winning one of his three Irish point-to-point outings - although that may only have been a moderate heat, with just one Rules winner emerging from in behind.

Nevertheless, Will Carver remains an animal of potential for this first British run.

Son Of Camas can also be on the mark for the Seven Barrows team in the Littleton "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race.

He was a winner in bumper company back in 2019 and did not turn in a bad effort when third on his chasing bow at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Having shown a preference for better ground, it makes sense to have a try in a race like this while the winter continues to bite.

Henderson also runs Top Notch and Birchdale in the race and while the former in particular would likely be far better than the selection if presented with some obstacles, this kind of Flat test looks to be more up Son Of Camas' street.

Paul Nicholls can also get in on the act with Tomorrow Mystery and Roque It.

Tomorrow Mystery was an all-weather winner on the Flat a couple of years ago and must be one for the shortlist in the Shepperton Mares' "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race on that basis.

Six all-weather starts for Jamie Osborne also yielded three seconds, so clearly the surface will suit and Tomorrow Mystery has been in reasonable form too this season.

She won one of three outings in October and November when the ground was still on the better side, but Nicholls has not run her in the deeper winter months as good conditions are clearly key.

Roque It lines up in the Hanworth "Jumpers' Bumper" National Hunt Flat Race having won one of his two previous starts in this sphere when trained by Olly Murphy.

He found plenty for pressure on that occasion in March 2019, but has seen only limited action since, placing twice over hurdles for Nicholls so far this term after 606 days off the track.

Soft ground perhaps did not totally suit when second at Wincanton in December, so this better surface is a plus and he can go well.

Systemic shed his maiden tag in some style last month, and another trip to Newcastle gives him the ideal opportunity to follow up.

Hugo Palmer's charge had got no closer than fourth place in five starts before a combination of changes at Gosforth Park seemingly worked the oracle for him.

He had never raced over further than 10 furlongs, but Palmer moved him up to a mile and a half while applying blinkers and a tongue tie for what proved a winning formula.

Systemic travelled with ease throughout that day, making smooth progress with a couple of furlongs to run before seamlessly assuming control inside the distance to win by an eased-down five lengths.

That race was not anything special, and a slow early pace perhaps played into Systemic's hands, but there could be no arguing with the manner of his victory - and while a 13lb hike for the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap is pretty harsh, the Toronado gelding can rise to the challenge.

Skulk is similarly well fancied in the following Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Fillies' Novice Stakes.

She did not give herself much of a chance with a tardy start on her racecourse bow, but the experience was not lost on the Kingman filly - who duly obliged at the second time of asking.

Racing over a mile at Lingfield last month, she proved she has guts as well as ability in prevailing by a length and a quarter after making nearly all the running.

Skulk looked in trouble at one point. But she kept finding for pressure, and another novice heat should be within her grasp before a likely switch to handicaps.

Rebel Redemption should strip fitter for a recent run in the Betway Casino Handicap.

Returning from more than 100 days on the sidelines, John Quinn's charge had to be content with a near four-length fourth at Wolverhampton last month after being found wanting in the closing stages.

The run should certainly have knocked off any rust, and the way he travelled until the last furlong suggests a return to winning form may not be too far away - particularly off a mark just 1lb higher than his last winning perch.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 12.35 Will Carver, 1.05 Navy Girl, 1.35 Muy Bien, 2.05 Dorking Lad, 2.40 Roque It, 3.10 Tomorrow Mystery, 3.40 Son Of Camas, 4.15 Lust For Glory, 4.45 Flashing Glance.

NEWCASTLE: 4.30 SYSTEMIC (NAP), 5.00 Skulk, 5.30 Anif, 6.00 Kind Review, 6.30 Rebel Redemption, 7.00 Rockley Point, 7.30 Cmon Cmon.

THURLES: 1.45 Hazran, 2.15 Carnet De Stage, 2.50 Arcland, 3.20 Capodanno, 3.50 Meticulous, 4.25 Memory Of Youth, 4.55 Perfect Attitude.

DOUBLE: Systemic and Rebel Redemption.