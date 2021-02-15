Weekend Review: Four for Moore at Lingfield

Even in uncertain times, it can be said with a degree of certainty that Lingfield on a wintry Saturday in February will not be the highlight of Ryan Moore's 2021.

But the former champion will still have afforded himself a smile or two at a four-timer from fives rides that continued his in-form start to the year.

All being well, Moore will be at the Saudi Cup meeting when next in weekend action and he warmed up in style, with perhaps his most promising winner being the Martyn Meade-trained Crackling.

Moore was at work some way out, but the penny ultimately dropped and the 10-11 favourite got up to score by a neck in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Assistant trainer Freddie Meade said: "Ryan is a great asset to have on a horse like this, who is still a bit green and improving with racing.

"He's lightly-raced and looked like the progressive one in the contest.

"We've taken our time with him and he's come back happily to show us that he's in good spirits."

Meade also had news on stable star Method, who will be aimed at Royal Ascot.

He said: "We'll look at the Commonwealth Cup and work back on a plan from there."

Ahdab (Ed Dunlop), Gurkha Girl (Roger Teal) and Convertible (Hugo Palmer) all added to the Moore gains.

Moore said after the latter had obliged: "Convertible had good form on grass and has done the job well. He was very straightforward and entitled to win.

"Crackling is just a baby, who is learning all the time and I was very pleased with the way he did it."

Regarding his plans for the coming weeks, Moore admitted they were still far from certain, for obvious reasons.

"I hope to be able to go to Saudi, which is the plan, although everything is very complicated at the moment with the situation changing all the time," he said.

While the temperature was hovering around freezing at the Surrey circuit, trainer George Baker was already dreaming of the Royal meeting in the summer following the impressive victory of Passionova.

Mummy Bear was expected to give Moore another winner in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Fillies' Novice Stakes - but Richard Hannon's odds-on shot had no answer to Passionova, who was having just her second run.

Sent off a 15-2 chance, the three-year-old looked a different proposition to when finishing sixth on debut.

Ahead of her that day was Mahale and it was that rival who chased her home on this occasion, but this time Passionova was five and a half lengths to the good.

Baker said: "I've always liked her and she was a lovely filly to pick up at the breeze-up sale.

"I've given her plenty of time and she's really stepped up today and she'll go further.

"Shane (Kelly) was very impressed to the extent that he mentioned the Sandringham, which is very exciting, and I think we'll put her away and wait for the turf."

Cheltenham clues were the order of the day at Naas, where Elimay starred for Willie Mullins in the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase.

Coral trimmed Elimay into 3-1 from 4s for the Mares' Chase at the Festival, while Betfair go the same price from 7-2.

"That was a nice race to win and shows up Allaho's form," said Mullins.

"Mark (Walsh) was happy to let the pace materialise up front and the ground is quite boggy down the back. The further the race went, the better she was going and Mark was very pleased how she finished.

"That's a nice stepping stone towards Cheltenham. I'll have a word with connections, but I would imagine that will send us towards the Mares' Chase."

Wilde About Oscar proved the highlight of Sunday's Exeter card in the Listed Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle.

The meeting went ahead with just hurdles and a bumper as the chase track was not fit for action, but Dan Skelton's charge took full advantage with a comprehensive success after disappointing in Grade One company when last seen.

The Big Dog opened his account over fences after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the Punchestown Grand National Trial, the feature event in Ireland.

Thedevilscoachman continued his progression with a fourth win from five career starts in the Listed I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle on the same card.