Wednesday Tips

Tawny Port is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Tawny Port has been thereabouts for each of his seven starts so far this winter, but he can finally take a starring role in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

Stuart Williams' charge is admirably consistent, defying double-figure starting prices on more than one occasion to make the frame, without actually managing to get his head in front.

Tawny Port crosses swords with Brian The Snail again here, after having to settle for a half-length third back in December behind that runner, as well as finishing four and a half lengths adrift of him at Southwell on his latest start.

Tawny Port was conceding 2lb on the first occasion and getting 2lb last time, so the second effort was a bit disappointing, although his rider reported he had hung a bit in the finish.

The seven-year-old has been dropped 2lb for that effort, which puts him only 1lb above his last winning mark last January.

Thrave makes a first trip to Kempton for the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

He has been campaigned solely at Southwell this winter, with the six-year-old winning twice in five starts, as well as being edged out by a head on his most recent run.

It must obviously be taken on trust that Thrave will be equally as effective on Polytrack, but he remains on a competitive mark - which is some way below his career high of 96.

Vitesse Du Son is worth a shout in the second division of the Happy 3rd Birthday Alexandra Ford Classified Stakes, following a fair return to action last month.

Racing off a 64-day break, Vitesse Du Son looked as though the outing would do him the world of good when beaten into third by Eldelbar at Wolverhampton.

Rain Gauge posted a promising effort on his racecourse bow and can build on that in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes.

He returns to Wolverhampton for his second outing after being beaten two and a quarter lengths in third behind a well-supported favourite, dropping away only in the closing stages.

As a half-brother to Classic winner Dancing Rain, Rain Gauge clearly has the potential to step up a bit from this.

Chantry House has fallen a bit below expectations so far, but he can get back on the right track in Wetherby's Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Chase.

Third in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Chantry House looked a top-notch recruit to the chasing ranks when breezing home by 26 lengths on his fencing bow at Ascot in November.

Admittedly his task was eased significantly when his main market rival fell, but Chantry House nevertheless turned in a fine round of jumping.

However, Nicky Henderson's charge was found out on his next start when coming home last of three finishers as a hot favourite at Cheltenham.

His jumping was a bit lacklustre that day, and connections suggested the ground might have been an issue - so while soft ground at Wetherby is not ideal, this easier company should be a help.

Albert's Back can bring up his hat-trick in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

He struck gold over two miles at Wetherby back in November before following up at Haydock the following month, powering home by eight lengths off a 5lb higher mark.

The handicapper has hiked him 8lb for that victory, but Albert's Back looks thoroughly progressive and thrives on testing ground.

Commis D'Office can bring up his first British victory in the Sixt Car Hire Handicap Chase, following a useful second at Newbury before Christmas.

Slipway is the pick at Hereford for Ben Pauling.

Third in each of his two starts this term, his form reads nicely. His first conqueror Wilde About Oscar hit the target in Listed company - while Barbados Buck's, who beat him at Kempton last time, is viewed as a Festival candidate.

The bestbettingsites.com Maiden Hurdle should help him get off the mark.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 2.20 Keep The Receipt, 2.55 Pillar, 3.25 Doyouthinkso, 3.55 Lunastar, 4.25 Ballycaines, 4.55 Blackstone Cliff, 5.30 Dedillon, 6.00 Kadupul.

HEREFORD: 1.55 Saint Palais, 2.30 Slipway, 3.05 A Time To Shine, 3.35 Annie Day, 4.05 Trump Lady, 4.35 Dubai Guest, 5.05 Hartnoll Hero.

KEMPTON: 4.15 Regent, 4.45 Rogue Force, 5.15 TAWNY PORT (NAP), 5.45 Beauty Stone, 6.20 Thrave, 6.50 Luna Wish, 7.20 Makambe, 7.50 Mercers, 8.20 Vitesse Du Son.

WETHERBY: 12.30 Ulverston, 1.05 Chantry House, 1.35 Sawpit Sienna, 2.05 Commis D'Office, 2.40 Albert's Back, 3.12 Thomas Shelby, 3.42 Hidor De Bersy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.15 Tyche, 1.45 Rivas Rob Roy, 2.15 Rain Gauge, 2.50 Tacora, 3.20 Sir Oliver, 3.50 Cinzento, 4.20 Mansfield, 4.50 Mjolnir.

DOUBLE: Tawny Port and Chantry House.