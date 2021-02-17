Thursday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Shimmering Dawn her best Thursday bet at Chelmsford and has tips for every meeting.

Shimmering Dawn can book her ticket for Lingfield on Good Friday with victory in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Fillies' Conditions Stakes at the Essex track.

This seven-furlong contest is a fast-track qualifier for All-Weather Finals Day in April and having hit the bar in a similar heat last time out, trainer James Tate will be hoping Shimmering Dawn can do the business here.

The five-year-old was unfortunate to come up against a progressive rival at Wolverhampton, but she hardly helped herself by ducking left at the start.

Shimmering Dawn was perhaps not quite at her best as she was beaten two lengths into second over seven furlongs, but her previous victory in a conditions event over that distance at least shows the trip holds no fears.

The conditions of this race give Shimmering Dawn upwards of 14lb advantage with all but ex-French runner Marly, and it will be disappointing if she cannot take the opportunity.

San Juan makes a swift reappearance under a penalty in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap.

Shaun Keightley's charge has rocketed 10lb in the ratings in recent weeks, courtesy of two wins on the Fibresand at Southwell.

He just managed to grab the glory by a head on his first start of 2021 in January before following up in much more impressive style last week, prevailing by six and a half lengths with seemingly plenty in hand.

San Juan has been raised to a mark of 60 following that success, but racing under a penalty he is technically 4lb well in and while it is a quick turnaround, he hardly came out of third gear at the weekend.

Another turning out again swiftly under a penalty is Indigo Times in the following CCR Handicap.

He was successful just over a week ago over an extended two miles at Southwell, defying a market drift to take a slight step up in class in his stride and make it four wins in his last five outings.

Indigo Times had previously struck over the same 14 furlongs he faces on this occasion and his rise in the ratings from a perch of 58 last September to his current mark of 79 adequately illustrates his progress.

David Simcock's decision to line up means Indigo Times is 2lb well off, so it makes sense to run under a penalty now.

Little Mo can take a leap up to Grade Two company in her stride in the Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

From the family of Celestial Gold and Fiveforthree, Little Mo showed promise in the point-to-point field before switching to run under rules for Sandy Thomson this term.

She has made quite a splash too, winning both of her racecourse outings at Hexham in December and Musselburgh last month.

Little Mo hacked up by 11 lengths in Scotland, making all over two miles and looking as though extra distance would be right up her street.

Sage Advice let down his supporters at Warwick but can make amends in Fontwell's attheraces.com Juvenile Hurdle.

A six-length winner at Kempton on his debut for Dr Richard Newland, Sage Advice was sent off the even-money favourite to follow up, but a mistake at the third-last checked his momentum and he just could not reel in winner Cabot Cliffs.

Beaten a length and a half, Sage Advice has every chance of righting that wrong.

Kapga De Lily is seeking a five-timer in the Visit racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Leicester.

Up 34lb since her first win in October, Kapga De Lily was a 35-length winner at Chepstow last month and she looks capable of ranking higher still.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.20 Manumission, 4.55 Mehmo, 5.30 San Juan, 6.00 Indigo Times, 6.30 SHIMMERING DAWN (NAP), 7.00 Lethal Talent, 7.30 Shyjack, 8.00 Dusty Damsel, 8.30 Kentucky Kingdom.

CLONMEL: 1.45 Chenery, 2.20 Cavallino, 2.55 Minella Escape, 3.30 Krickett, 4.05 Little Token, 4.35 Lean Araig, 5.05 Goulane Jessie.

FONTWELL: 1.38 Calvario, 2.13 Landofsmiles, 2.48 Sage Advice, 3.23 Lamanver Bel Ami, 3.58 Alkopop, 4.28 Young Turk, 5.00 Roman Knows.

LEICESTER: 12.30 Newberry New, 1.00 Ring The Moon, 1.30 En Coeur, 2.05 Kapga De Lily, 2.40 Mick Pastor, 3.15 Chameron, 3.47 Premier Magic.

SANDOWN: 1.20 Song Of The Hunter, 1.55 Belargus, 2.30 Little Mo, 3.05 No Getaway, 3.40 Robin's Dream, 4.15 Cuban Pete, 4.50 Itsnotwhatyouthink.

DOUBLE: Shimmering Dawn and Indigo Times.