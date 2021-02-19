Saturday Tips

Ashley Iveson makes Cyrname his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every surviving meeting.

Cyrname is expected to get his season back on track by regaining his crown in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old became the highest-rated horse in Britain off the back of a 17-length demolition of Waiting Patiently in this Grade One contest two seasons ago.

He enhanced his reputation when coming out on top in a much anticipated clash with Altior over the course and distance at the start of the last campaign, but has not quite rediscovered that level of form subsequently.

Since that effort, the Nickname gelding has disappointed twice in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and suffered a heavy fall when already beaten in this race last year, with the only bright spot his comeback win in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in October.

Cyrname certainly has questions to answer, but if the anticipated return to more positive tactics and the application of cheek-pieces have the desired effect, he should prove hard to peg back on the track where he has produced the two best performances of his career to date.

With ante-post principals The Big Breakaway and If The Cap Fits not declared, the Grade Two Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase has a far more open look to it than it did earlier in the week.

None of the six runners can be ruled out with confidence, and narrow preference is for Gary Moore's improver Full Back.

The six-year-old has already exceeded his achievements over hurdles in just three starts over fences - progressing from a promising third on his chasing debut at Fontwell to register a couple of emphatic wins at Plumpton and Exeter.

While a change of discipline has brought out significant improvement, just as key has been a step up to three miles - because he is beginning to look like a dour stayer.

The forecast testing conditions this weekend will play to Full Back's strengths - and in the absence of any star novices, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to bag a major prize.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Jerrysback is of interest in the 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Swinley Chase.

The nine-year-old has been placed on each of his three previous visits to Ascot, most recently finishing third in a strong contest here last month on what was his first competitive appearance in more than a year.

He can only strip fitter for that run - and running off the same mark of 142, a bold bid looks assured.

The remarkable Main Fact can rediscover the winning trail in the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock.

David Pipe's bargain buy rattled off nine successive victories in 2020, the most recent of which came in the Grade Three Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at this venue in November.

A step up to Grade One level for the Long Walk at Ascot the following month ultimately proved a bridge too far, although there is a suspicion he was not at his best that day following a busy period.

With no Paisley Park or Thyme Hill to contend with this weekend, Main Fact is expected to make his presence felt in a race which sees several of his rivals with something to prove.

The Two Amigos will not be winning out of turn if he can get his head back in front in the William Hill Grand National Trial.

Nicky Martin's charge has been placed on each of his three starts so far this season, the last twice finding only the exciting Secret Reprieve too strong at Chepstow.

His latest performance in finishing second in the Welsh Grand National was arguably a career-best, with the third home Yala Enki giving the form a nice boost when subsequently successful at Taunton.

The Two Amigos is only a couple of pounds higher in the weights for his latest assignment, and this admirable staying chaser will not be beaten for a lack of effort.

On what is an extremely busy afternoon, time should be made to tune in for an intriguing renewal of the Betway Kingwell Hurdle.

While Navajo Pass and Goshen represent formidable opposition in one of the feature events of Wincanton's season, Song For Someone looks the most solid betting proposition.

Winner of the rescheduled running of this Grade Two contest at Kempton last season, Tom Symonds' stable star has continued in the same vein with wins in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot and the International at Cheltenham.

If he can complete a seasonal hat-trick, connections may just be tempted to have a crack at Champion Hurdle glory next month.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.15 Gallyhill, 1.50 Full Back, 2.25 Jerrysback, 3.00 Arrivederci, 3.35 CYRNAME (NAP), 4.10 Fawsley Spirit, 4.45 Miss Fairfax.

HAYDOCK: 1.30 The Ferry Master, 2.05 Main Fact, 2.40 Sojourn, 3.14 Monmiral, 3.50 Farrants Way, 4.25 Mint Condition, 5.00 Road To Rome.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 Red Right Sand, 12.15 Scarlet Dragon, 12.50 Szarratu, 1.26 Silent Film, 2.01 Lethal Lunch, 2.36 Dreamboat Annie, 3.09 Black Sparrow, 3.46 Dazzling Des.

NEWCASTLE: 4.20 Lopes Dancer, 4.55 Starfighter, 5.30 Three Platoon, 6.00 Emily's Delight, 6.30 Kevin The Minion, 7.00 Star Cracker, 7.30 Come On Girl.

WINCANTON: 1.05 Pozo Emery, 1.38 Blumen Glory, 2.13 Le Cameleon, 2.48 First Man, 3.18 Song For Someone, 3.58 First Lord De Cuet, 4.33 Sizing At Midnight, 5.08 Those Tiger Feet.

DOUBLE: Song For Someone and Cyrname.