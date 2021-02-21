Monday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Monday with the best bet running at Wolverhampton.

Rome Imperial can strike first time for her new trainer Marco Botti in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Fillies' Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Newmarket trainer picked up the daughter of Siyouni for a mere 18,000 guineas at the Tattersalls December Sales.

She looks a bargain because she is already a winner, having taken a maiden at Windsor in October.

Rome Imperial now tackles handicap company on a mark of 75. It could prove to be a lenient rating.

Bodroy made a winning debut for John Butler on this course three weeks ago, and can repeat the trick in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap.

Formerly trained by Nick Littmoden, the three-year-old colt got up in the dying strides to deny Roman Mist by a head over eight-and-a-half furlongs.

An extra furlong seems certain to suit, while he should be able to handle a 5lb rise in the ratings.

A 5lb penalty can prove no hindrance to Hector's Here in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

Ivan Furtado's five-year-old was an emphatic winner over this course and distance last Monday - a performance for which the handicapper is likely to give him a hefty rise.

Bitasweetsymphony has shown enough ability to suggest he can make his mark over jumps.

The Sam Allwood-trained eight-year-old can finally open his account in the MansionBet Live Casino Cashback Handicap Hurdle at Carlisle.

Although he has yet to finish in the first three after seven appearances, Bitasweetsymphony was sent off 6-1 joint favourite for an 18-runner event at Doncaster on his first attempt over three miles.

That support looked warranted as he threatened to take a hand in the finish, only for a couple of errors to scupper his chances.

However, he weakened only on the run-in and finished fifth, seven lengths behind the winner Uisce Ur.

It transpired that he lost two shoes, which could not have helped his cause, and he is worth another chance.

Eclair Mag can make it two out of two for Richard Bandey in the MansionBet's Bet 10 Get 20 Handicap Chase.

A recruit from Emmanuel Clayeux's stable in France, the seven-year-old struck at the first time of asking for the Hampshire trainer when obliging at 80-1 at Market Rasen last month.

There was no fluke about the result, with Eclair Mag enjoying the three-mile test of stamina to come home almost five lengths clear of Mac Tottie.

Falco Blitz can blast the opposition with a winning onslaught in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Southwell.

Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old hinted his turn was near with an encouraging run on Boxing Day when runner-up to Killer Clown at Kempton.

That was only his second start over fences, and Falco Blitz seems sure to progress.

Penny Poet may build on her second place at Plumpton to lift the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap Hurdle.

Neil Mulholland's eight-year-old mare put up her best performance over jumps to date when running Lady Chuffnell to three lengths last month.

That was a big improvement on her effort over the same course and distance in December.

CARLISLE: 12.30 Word Has It, 1.00 Lanty Slea, 1.35 Central Flame, 2.10 Prince Kayf, 2.40 Eclair Mag, 3.10 Dancing Doug, 3.40 Black Label, 4.10 Bitasweetsymphony.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.55 Showbusiness, 2.30 Three By Two, 3.00 Norwigi, 3.30 Working Capitol, 4.00 Folcano, 4.30 Full Time Score, 5.00 Fair Frontieres.

SOUTHWELL: 1.15 Faustinovick, 1.45 Falco Blitz, 2.20 Ballingers Corner, 2.50 Fortunes Melody, 3.20 Muthabir, 3.50 Leylak, 4.20 Penny Poet.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.40 Brazen Bow, 5.10 Sun Power, 5.40 Enaitchess, 6.10 Revolutionary Man, 6.40 ROME IMPERIAL (NAP), 7.10 Bodroy, 7.40 Hector's Here.

DOUBLE: Rome Imperial and Bodroy.