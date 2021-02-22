Tuesday tips

Revolutionise is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Revolutionise can back up a convincing success at Wolverhampton last time out with another power-packed display in the Bombardier British Hopper Amber Beer Handicap at Newcastle.

The Stuart Williams-trained five-year-old upset the odds-on favourite Tranchee when scoring by a comfortable length and half.

The handicapper put him up 4lb for that effort, which seems fair on the visual evidence. A similar performance can see Revolutionise take this decent prize.

Bravado lost his unbeaten record in a hot event at Kempton last month and can regain winning ways in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Conditions Stakes.

The race was not to run suit Mark Johnston's three-year-old on his latest appearance. He seemed to dislike being steadied on leaving the stalls rather than bowling along in front.

The latter tactics had seen Bravado make all the running on his two previous starts. Should he get the chance to lead early then the Showcasing colt could show his true colours.

Duke Of Firenze showed he still retains plenty of ability at the age of 12 when finishing with a flourish to get up in the shadow of the post and collar Qaaraat by a head little over a week ago.

David Griffiths' veteran sprinter would have been an unlucky loser at Southwell, as he did not have a clear run in the final furlong. It appeared to spur him on and he grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat.

A 4lb penalty for that narrow success may not stop Duke Of Firenze following up in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Lily Of Leysbourne defied a 767-day absence to win at Doncaster six weeks ago and can keep up the good work in the British EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

Trainer Fergal O'Brien will have been delighted with her return and he has given her time to recover before running her again.

A revised mark of 115 does certainly not look insurmountable judged on the ease of her comeback success.

Midnightreflection can defy top weight in the racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby.

A winner at Plumpton in early December, Ben Case's six-year-old ran well for a long way when third to Molly Ollys Wishes at Kempton over an extended three miles later that month.

The latter franked the form when winning a Listed contest at Warwick, while Midnightreflection might benefit from the drop in trip.

Flamboyant Joyaux can make a successful switch to the smaller obstacles in the Sixt Car Hire Handicap Hurdle.

After three attempts over fences, the six-year-old is put back to hurdles by trainer Sue Smith.

It may well bring a revival in the mare's fortunes after her sole triumph over hurdles came over this course and distance in December 2019.

SELECTIONS:

NEWCASTLE: 4.40 Manjaam, 5.10 Toora Loora, 5.40 Habit Rouge, 6.10 Bravado, 6.40 REVOLUTIONISE (NAP), 7.10 Ghost Rider, 7.40 Duke Of Firenze.

TAUNTON: 12.30 Airton, 1.00 Lily Of Leysbourne, 1.30 Lusitanien, 2.00 Avoir De Soins, 2.30 King Roland, 3.05 Wagner, 3.40 Always Able.

WETHERBY: 1.45 Balleticon, 2.15 Relkadam, 2.45 Flamboyant Joyaux, 3.20 Manetti, 3.55 Midnightreflection, 4.30 Duhallow Tornado, 5.00 Milans Edge.

DOUBLE: Revolutionise and Bravado