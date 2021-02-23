Thursday Tips

Interconnected should continue Dan and Harry Skelton's great recent run in the Mansionbet's Watch And Bet Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The seven-year-old is having his first start for new connections since being bought out of Nicky Henderson's yard for the not insignificant sum of £620,000.

That was as a result of his previous owners dissolving their partnership - but he has clearly not been easy to train for anybody, because this will be just his second run under Rules.

There was a huge amount of promise on his debut for Henderson when he was second to a subsequent Grade Two winner in Emitom, but that was almost two years ago.

One thing you can guarantee about a Skelton runner, though, is that it will be fit.

The Skeltons should have another good day, because Antunes looks the one to beat in the MansionBet's Bet 10 Get 20 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

His season started well when not beaten far by the useful Good Boy Bobby at Bangor, and then he went one better at Chepstow.

Possibly outclassed by Allart et al in a Grade Two at Ascot, he was then an early faller last time out - but he should get his confidence back here.

Grumpy Charley can bring up his hat-trick in the Pertemps Industrial Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow.

Unfortunate to bump into above average types on his first outings this season, he has made no mistake the last twice.

Both have been at Chepstow and in heavy ground, so he clearly loves the mud.

This represents a different proposition, taking on older horses, but he could be a Saturday-type for his trainer Chris Honour.

Millie Wonnacott takes a more than useful 7lb off Chinwag in the In Memory Of Ian Vickers Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Wonnacott has already won on Neil Mulholland's six-year-old at Taunton this season but heads north - where she can claim her full allowance this time, having only taken off three against fellow conditionals before.

Third last time out, Chinwag handles deep ground and should have a bit more to offer.

Another young jockey making waves but on the Flat is Marco Ghiani, and he is getting plenty of support from Stuart Williams.

The pair team up once more with Passional in the Betway Casino Handicap at Southwell.

Ghiani has already won on him three times, and the pair can continue their rise up the ranks together.

Archie Watson's Mehmento really caught the eye when winning on debut and is back out again in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Novice Stakes.

He won by nine and a half lengths under Hollie Doyle, who misses out to Adam McNamara this time as she sits in quarantine.

SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 1.20 Red Lion Lad, 1.55 Grumpy Charley, 2.27 Crypto, 2.57 Poker Play, 3.27 Arian, 4.00 Sandford Castle, 4.35 Barrier Peaks.

HUNTINGDON: 12.30 INTERCONNECTED (NAP), 1.00 Fable, 1.30 Antunes, 2.05 Ellens Way, 2.35 Night Of Sin, 3.05 Raven Court, 3.35 Wavering Down.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.12 Sambezi, 2.42 Iskabeg Lane, 3.12 Chinwag, 3.42 Cudgel, 4.15 Avithos, 4.45 Christmas In Usa, 5.15 Laskadine.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Passional, 6.00 Three C's, 6.30 Mehmento, 7.00 Lord Oberon, 7.30 Cheat, 8.00 Straight Ash, 8.30 Tyger Bay.

THURLES: 2.20 It Came To Pass, 2.50 New Money, 3.20 Charlie Stout, 3.50 Fighter Allen, 4.25 Ain't That A Shame, 4.55 Fighting Fit, 5.25 Polla Milano.

DOUBLE: Interconnected and Grumpy Charley.