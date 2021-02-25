Friday Tips

The Alan King trained Midnightreferendum can strike gold at Listed level at Exeter, according to Anita Chambers.

Alan King's eight-year-old was good enough to finish second in the Grade Two mares' bumper at Aintree back in 2018 and while she did not really set the world alight over hurdles, she still won twice, albeit at a fairly average level.

Midnightreferendum has shaped with some promise over fences this term though, cantering home by 18 lengths on her initial outing, looking an absolute natural with a fine round of jumping.

However, she failed to build on that at Huntingdon as she came down at the third-last when still travelling well enough.

That proved a momentary aberration as she certainly made no mistakes in a Warwick Listed chase next time out, merely finding the classy Zambella too good - a similar situation to when third behind Annie Mc on her most recent outing.

Beaten 25 lengths at Doncaster, Midnightreferendum could have been a bit closer had she not been badly hampered by a faller, so her performance can be upgraded a notch and she might have the necessary improvement to make her mark here.

Findusatgorcombe can make his light weight tell in the Thank You NHS Devon National Handicap Chase.

The three miles and six furlongs will take some getting in soft ground, but Jimmy Frost's charge has already proved this particular stamina test is his cup of tea with a narrow victory in December.

He beat the reopposing Dawson City a head and they meet on the virtually same terms, so you would think Findusatgorcombe could at least confirm that form.

The eight-year-old subsequently came off second best at Wincanton last month, but switching back up from a three miles and a furlong should help his cause.

Benatar disappointed when pulled up on his latest start but should be given chance to redeem himself in the Budbrooke Handicap Chase at Warwick.

The nine-year-old has been highly tried by Gary Moore and counts a Grade Two win, as well as a third place in Grade One company, on his record, but has had his progression hampered by a two-year absence.

Benatar impressed on his return from that spell on the sidelines when third in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, racing prominently before just running out of petrol at the finish, hanging on for a fine third.

He was pulled up at the start of this month though, fading a fair way from home on what was very deep ground at Sandown, so perhaps a better surface here can help him get back on track.

Heross Du Seuil was a fortunate winner at Kempton on his most recent outing, but he can show that was no fluke in the South West Syndicate Juvenile Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's runner was left clear at the last when his main rival fell, coming home 10 lengths clear on what was both his British and hurdles bow.

A bumper winner in France, he clearly has ability and his Triumph Hurdle entry suggests the regard in which he is held.

Radiant Light ran better than his odds suggested he would when last seen and he can continue on an upward curve in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Sent off a 50-1 shot, he kept on with purpose in fourth and switching up from 10 furlongs to a mile and a half could aid his chances.

Crimewave can keep up his good run of form in the Betway Handicap.

Placed on his first three outings this winter, he finally got his head in front when charting a wide route over this course and distance to win by a length and a half.

Crimewave has been put up 5lb for that victory, but the manner of his success suggests he can defy the rise.

One Hart can make it second time lucky for trainer James Ferguson in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

Previously trained by Mark Johnston, One Hart was beaten just a length on his first attempt for new connections, but moving back up to seven furlongs from six can prove key here.

DUNDALK: 4.00 Pineapple Express, 4.30 Spelga, 5.00 Well Suited, 5.30 Skilled Warrior, 6.00 Ciao Naw, 6.30 Godhead, 7.00 Sideshow Bob, 7.30 Sunset Nova.

EXETER: 12.30 Striking A Pose, 1.00 Volkovka, 1.30 Welsh Saint, 2.00 Storm Force Ben, 2.35 MIDNIGHTREFERENDUM (NAP), 3.10 Findusatgorcombe, 3.45 Fontaine Collonges, 4.16 Roko George.

LINGFIELD: 1.10 G For Gabrial, 1.45 Radiant Light, 2.20 Crimewave, 2.55 Apache Jewel, 3.30 Mercurist, 4.05 Mojambo, 4.35 Capla Spirit, 5.10 Mehmo.

WARWICK: 1.37 Heross Du Seuil, 2.10 Hurling Magic, 2.45 Miss Gemstone, 3.20 Rose Of Aghaboe, 3.53 Benatar, 4.23 Loch Gaman Aris, 4.53 Get A Tonic.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.40 Katelli, 5.15 Steelriver, 5.45 One Hart, 6.15 Star Act, 6.45 The Pretty Way, 7.15 Raise The Roof, 7.45 Henrik, 8.15 Fly The Nest.

DOUBLE: Midnightreferendum and Heross Du Seuil.