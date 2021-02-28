Monday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Fizzy Feet her best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Fizzy Feet only narrowly failed to land a fairytale Listed success last time out, and a modicum of consolation can be gained in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old contested the Kachy Stakes at Lingfield at the start of February, a race renamed in honour of her owner Dave Lowe's ill-fated all-weather superstar.

Hopes were high she could claim a poignant success - and Fizzy Feet so nearly obliged, taking it on after a furlong and keeping her head in front until Exalted Angel swooped in the shadow of the post claim a neck verdict.

That represented a career-best effort for David Loughnane's charge - and while the handicapper has raised her 1lb for that effort, that is hardly a game-changer.

Fizzy Feet had previously recorded an all-the-way win in an ultra-competitive Lingfield handicap - and although she has thrown in a couple of disappointing runs this term, she has largely acquitted herself with distinction.

A course-and-distance winner, she meets a couple of those who finished behind her last time on much more favourable terms at a track where she has won before.

Clive Cox had options at the five-day stage in the Betway Novice Stakes, so the fact he runs Pinball Wizard could be significant.

Gelded before he ran, the 60,000 guinea purchase is closely related to Richard Fahey's Another Touch - who has been rated as high as 104 at his peak.

Pinball Wizard looked very green on debut when he beat just one home in a race won by stablemate Breath Of Sun, who could have run in this under a penalty.

But he kept on pleasingly to be second next time, over the same course and distance he faces again. The winner that day had far more experience and has subsequently gone close in a fast-track qualifier for all-weather finals day.

Stuart Williams is making very good use of the claim of jockey Marco Ghiani, and they can strike again with Agent Shiftwell in the Heed Your Hunch at Betway Handicap.

Ghiani's allowance is now down to three, but in tight contests like this it is a bit of a gift.

Agent Shiftwell was a 25-1 second on his most recent outing. He went up 1lb for that but was ridden by Richard Kingscote - so with Ghiani's claim, it can be argued he is better off at the weights here.

Reivers Lad is in the unusual position of having his second race in 37 days, in the Ayreshire Cancer Support Handicap Chase at Ayr.

Trained by Nicky Richards, the 10-year-old is undoubtedly talented - but unfortunately a succession of injuries have prevented him showing how good he might have been.

He has won five of his 10 races under rules but has also had breaks of 614 days and 772.

The latter was his most recent absence until he appeared at Haydock in January - when he was still going well in front when coming down five from home.

There is obviously the chance he could bounce here, but there is also a possibility his mark of 125 seriously underestimates him.

Richards' Lanty Slea can make a splash on his return in the Western House Hotel Staycation Maiden Hurdle.

He turned over a hot favourite on his only bumper outing last campaign, and looks sure to be even better over obstacles.

Natural History has been a bit lacklustre in the National Hunt sphere so far, but should be given one last chance in the R.A.B.I./Joan Collison Memorial Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

A three-time winner and Group Three-placed on the level when owned by the Queen, Natural History has been sent off at skinny odds on both hurdles runs to date but has had to settle for second on both occasions too.

He was a bit keen in those races. So if he can settle a bit better here, Natural History can start to repay his 105,000 guineas price tag now he gets to race on better ground.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.20 Lanty Slea, 1.55 Zee Man, 2.30 Storm Nelson, 3.05 Reivers Lad, 3.40 Charm Offensive, 4.10 Uncle Alastair, 4.40 Asking For Answers, 5.10 Condesa.

PLUMPTON: 12.30 Jungle Prose, 1.00 What A Moment, 1.30 Natural History, 2.05 Ray's The One, 2.40 Ferrobin, 3.15 One For Dunstan, 3.50 World Of Dreams.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.45 Black Tears, 2.15 Cavallino, 2.50 Papal Lodge, 3.25 Rumoroso, 4.00 Lynwood Gold, 4.30 Merry Doyenne, 5.00 Royal Rhythm, 5.30 Itwasfate.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Carey Street, 4.50 Nine Elms, 5.20 Pinball Wizard, 5.50 FIZZY FEET (NAP), 6.20 Agent Shiftwell, 6.50 Electric Blue, 7.20 Dancing King, 7.50 Jenny Ren.

Double: Fizzy Feet and Pinball Wizard.