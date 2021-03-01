Tuesday Tips

Stargazer is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Stargazer has an ideal opportunity to demonstrate his current well-being with victory in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

Phil Kirby's very useful stayer has tended, more than most perhaps, to run in and out of form through his successful career to date.

But at Wolverhampton last time, despite extending his winless run to six outings spread over five months, the eight-year-old provided a strong indication he is back in good order as he had to settle for a slightly unlucky and close third.

That was just two weeks ago, and there is no better venue for Stargazer to consolidate a return to his best than at Newcastle.

He is a dual course-and-distance winner at Gosforth Park, and also a four-time runner-up and once third in his eight visits.

He earned a career-high rating of 104 after victory here in a valuable handicap almost two years ago - but after just one success in nine subsequent attempts, he races off an 8lb lower mark this time.

That gives him a little leeway, against a clutch of old rivals, following his highly encouraging Wolverhampton effort.

There, Stargazer was not quite able to peg back the first two at this same trip.

But he was not helped by some minor late trouble in running - and back at this significantly stiffer track, he has much in his favour.

Later on the evening card, Culture catches the eye on stable debut for Jedd O'Keeffe in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The five-year-old has been consistent for Tom Ward this winter - with one victory and four creditable placings from his five starts - and before then, he was a four-time winner for George Baker.

Kempton's Polytrack has proved very much to his liking, and he has risen to a career-high rating.

But there is no reason to suppose this switch to Tapeta will be any detriment, and Culture's habitual late rattle at up to a mile and a half suggests this testing 10 furlongs could be spot on as a starting point for his new connections.

Great Esteem deserves another chance to prove himself in the Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap.

Archie Watson's lightly-raced five-year-old did not necessarily look the most straightforward when failing to justify favouritism over this course and distance in late January.

He perhaps did a little too much too soon that day, and then hung right in the finish as he was collared and dropped to third.

Great Esteem was twice a runner-up - albeit once as an odds-on favourite - for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin two summers ago, and then returned from a long absence to easily reward more strong market support on his stable debut for Watson at Kempton.

The runner-up that day has continued to run well across the codes and although Great Esteem appeared to still be learning his job, he was far too good.

The Dubawi gelding retains his association with Hollie Doyle here, and could well resume an upward trajectory.

The aforementioned Kirby could be in business over jumps at Catterick, where his Whoshotthesheriff returns to novice company in pursuit of a second chase success in five attempts.

Whoshotthesheriff was a promising winner over the minimum trip at Carlisle in November, then disappointed at Newcastle the following month before running well again to be a good third in a decent Doncaster handicap.

The seven-year-old goes up in trip for the Jumps At Home With Racing TV Novices' Chase, but was a two-and-a-half-mile winner over hurdles at a similarly sharp track.

The Evan Williams-trained Ring The Moon is expected to complete his hat-trick in the opening Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase at Leicester.

The son of Spanish Moon won by 14 lengths at this venue a couple of starts back, so it was no surprise to see him follow up with relative ease at Taunton last week.

A 7lb penalty is unlikely to be enough to stop him going in again.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 12.30 Omar Maretti, 1.00 Whoshotthesheriff, 1.30 Chuvelo, 2.00 Ask Paddy, 2.30 Wbee, 3.00 Miss Amelia, 3.30 Lleyton.

GOWRAN PARK: 2.20 Call Me Rocky, 2.50 Hoganville, 3.20 Street Value, 3.50 Bachasson, 4.20 Cedarwood Road, 4.50 The Chapel Field, 5.20 Whosgotyanow.

LEICESTER: 2.10 Ring The Moon, 2.40 Present From Dubai, 3.10 Brianstorm, 3.40 Happy News, 4.10 Fumet D'oudairies, 4.40 Killaro Boy.

NEWCASTLE: 4.00 STARGAZER (NAP), 4.30 Great Esteem, 5.00 Countessa, 5.30 Culture, 6.00 Ulshaw Bridge, 6.30 Headshot, 7.00 Dutch Decoy.

DOUBLE: Stargazer and Culture.