Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Highland Avenue her best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Highland Avenue made quite a start to 2021 at Kempton in January and he can confirm that favourable impression with victory in the 'Road To The Kentucky Derby' Conditions Stakes back at the Sunbury venue.

Charlie Appleby's charge is bred to be pretty smart as a son of the exceptional sire Dubawi out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere, but he let his supporters down at the first attempt when a beaten odds-on favourite.

Admittedly he only went down by a neck against a more experienced rival, so it was no surprise to see him sent off at skinny odds again on his second attempt.

Highland Avenue had clearly learnt plenty for his debut, making all over a mile before coasting home with five and a half lengths over stablemate, Silent Film, who has subsequently hit the target himself.

The form might not have been exceptional, but Highland Avenue was a cut above and his Irish Derby entry underlines his potential.

Master The Stars returns from a lengthy absence in the Groundsweek Handicap having shown a fair bit of ability last summer.

The four-year-old won one of his five starts last year, triumphing in comfortable fashion in what appeared to be a competitive heat at Newcastle last July.

A couple of previous or subsequent winners were in behind that day, but the handicapper did not go mad with a 4lb rise and he only just failed to follow up against an older, more experienced horse next time.

Two more placed efforts followed before Master The Stars embarked on a break at the end of September - bowing out with a rating of 89 and undergoing a gelding operation in the autumn.

Ed Dunlop's runner still appears to be on a favourable mark and if he can return ready for action, he has plenty in his favour.

Her Way can improve for her debut in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes.

She was hardly fancied as an 18-1 shot on her first attempt and while a seven-and-a-half-length fourth is nothing special, it was not a bad effort and her rider was far from hard on her in the finish.

Sugar Dumpling can take a successful step away from Southwell by winning the Betway Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

She was a bit green when third on her debut at the Nottinghamshire venue, but soon switched up a gear when triumphing by a neck back at that track two weeks later.

Sugar Dumpling showed a good attitude in clinging on by a neck and might still have something to give.

Albert Camus has been out of luck in three runs so far, but the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap looks an ideal opportunity to get off the mark.

Well beaten on his first two attempts, he took a step forward for John Gosden when beaten a length and a half in fourth at Newcastle on his latest outing.

He did not enjoy an ideal passage that day, so Albert Camus can be upgraded a bit from that run.

Saint Du Reve is worth one last chance in the Follow At racingtv On Instagram Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

After winning at the second try over hurdles, Saint Du Reve failed to kick on last term and it probably seemed a good decision to move to the bigger obstacles after he was pulled up at Aintree on his return.

However, Saint Du Reve came unstuck at Taunton in December, unseating his rider three fences from home when seemingly under pressure but not totally out of the finish.

His mark of 123 could prove lenient.

Presentandcounting is the choice in the William Hill Pick Your Places Maiden Hurdle at Musselburgh.

Winner of jumpers' bumper at Newcastle on his most recent run, he has so far placed in each of his four hurdles runs without getting his head in front.

This looks a good opportunity to right that statistic.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 4.45 Master The Stars, 5.15 Krazy Paving, 5.45 Della Mare, 6.20 Her Way, 6.50 HIGHLAND AVENUE (NAP), 7.20 Full Intention, 7.50 Aces, 8.20 Merweb.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Deleyll, 2.15 Music Major, 2.50 Albert Camus, 3.25 Sugar Dumpling, 3.55 Power On, 4.25 Day Trader, 4.55 He Can Dance, 5.25 Charles Le Brun.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.45 Presentandcounting, 1.15 Plan Of Escape, 1.50 Millie The Minx, 2.25 Not The Chablis, 3.00 Diamond State, 3.35 Alcala, 4.05 Henry's Joy, 4.35 Absainte.

WINCANTON: 12.30 Inishbiggle, 1.00 Catlow, 1.30 Balko Saint, 2.05 Saint De Reve, 2.40 Miss Harriett, 3.10 Soyouthinksoagain, 3.45 Caid Du Berlais.

DOUBLE: Highland Avenue and Master The Stars.