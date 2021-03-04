Friday Tips

David Clough has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday with the best bet running at Newbury.

Hoi Polloi can prove a class apart in the BetVictor "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Emma Lavelle's six-year-old has so far failed to graduate over hurdles, fluffing his lines on just two starts to date - an evens favourite when beaten almost six lengths into second at Hereford and then in contention before unseating his rider early in the straight here.

That decent race was back at the minimum trip and, on paper, stronger than the extended two-and-a-half-mile assignment Lavelle has chosen this time.

There was no mistaking the promise Hoi Polloi showed on his racecourse debut in a Kempton bumper 13 months ago, overcoming trouble in running to outspeed several subsequent winners.

It will be a surprise if he does not put his hurdles experience to good use by breaking his duck over jumps soon - and back on forecast better ground, this looks an obvious starting point.

In the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle, Present Chief carries the colours with which his trainer Jonjo O'Neill was memorably successful at this track two weekends ago.

Soaring Glory was a commanding winner of the hugely-competitive Betfair Hurdle - and although Present Chief is hardly in his league, connections may well be in business again.

Kevin Brogan takes the ride this time, in place of Jonjo O'Neill junior, and his 5lb claim is a valuable asset in a race like this.

Present Chief has plenty in his favour in any case, having run very well to be a close fourth in good company over this course and distance in November, and twice a winner before then this season.

The son of Presenting appears to favour good ground, and he is set to be granted his conditions after a mid-winter break since running with credit again when third at Musselburgh in early December.

At Doncaster, Gylo is another who seems sure to appreciate a drying surface in the Virgin Bet Novices' Hurdle.

Dan Skelton's five-year-old was impressive in a jumpers' bumper on Newcastle's Tapeta last month.

It is fair to say he did not beat a great deal that day, but he will arrive in Yorkshire for his return to hurdles full of confidence.

Gylo ran just moderately on his only previous attempt over jumps, on a slightly softer surface and stable debut at Southwell in December.

But he was a three-time Flat winner for David O'Meara, and the Skeltons are adept at eking out the maximum when it comes to jumping ability.

A sound surface is a key component too for Finalshot, who also sat out the mid-winter once the ground began to turn against him.

Henry Daly's eight-year-old is back in the Virgin Bet Novices' Handicap Chase - and if he can approach a level over fences similar to his efforts as a hurdler in summer 2019, he has clear potential from a rating of 115.

In the closing Virgin Bet Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase, Ozzy Thomas must concede weight to all but one of his seven rivals.

But he is down 10lb from his career-high rating just six runs ago - albeit that was back in summer 2018 - and significantly outran his long odds when last seen in a close-up third at Uttoxeter in November.

That was his first run in eight months, so there is no evident concern about this return after another break for Henry Oliver's 11-year-old - for whom track, trip and conditions should be no problem.

DONCASTER: 2.15 Burren Walk, 2.50 Gylo, 3.25 Not Another Muddle, 4.00 Aggy With It, 4.30 Finalshot, 5.05 Heart Of A Lion, 5.35 Ozzy Thomas.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Kendred Soul, 5.30 Logo Hunter, 6.00 Melliferous, 6.30 Sister Eliza, 7.00 Jungle Cove, 7.30 Lovely Esteem, 8.00 Wonder Elzaam, 8.30 Benkogambit.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.35 Hallowed Star, 2.05 Newtown Pery, 2.40 Burnt Ash, 3.15 Clonmoyle, 3.50 Gaulois, 4.20 The Greek, 4.50 Only For Pascal, 5.20 Ellaat.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Cape Greco, 1.00 Big Impression, 1.30 Lead Story, 2.00 Total Commitment, 2.35 Subliminal, 3.10 Royal Touch, 3.45 Torolight.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Saint Palais, 1.50 Eyes Right, 2.25 HOI POLLOI (NAP), 3.00 Defi Sacre, 3.35 Present Chief, 4.10 Everything For You, 4.40 Maid On The Moon.

NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Reverential, 5.45 Accrington Stanley, 6.15 Buniann, 6.45 Spartakos, 7.15 Wicklow Warrior, 7.45 Devil's Angel, 8.15 Rockley Point.

DOUBLE: Present Chief and Hoi Polloi.