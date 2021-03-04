Saturday Tips

Some Chaos should reign at Doncaster in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap Hurdle.

As Cheltenham draws ever nearer, Saturday's cards centre on feature races largely populated by horses who will be skipping the Festival and in several cases instead fine-tuning preparations for Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Doncaster's Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase is a case in point, as is the Listed bet365 Premier Chase on a fine card up at Kelso.

Away from those eyecatchers, though, Some Chaos has been found an opportunity to slip under the radar.

Armed with 20lb of leeway between his chasing and hurdles rating, he puts the natural order to the test off bottom weight on Town Moor.

Trainer Michael Scudamore has yet to be rewarded when he has tried to take advantage of the anomaly in Some Chaos' two marks - and an initial reading of bare facts suggest the 10-year-old is simply far better over fences.

In six hurdles starts to date, he has done no better than two placings. But half of those efforts are significantly historical, before he joined Scudamore and began to improve as a staying chaser - and the others have all come in unsuitable conditions.

This time, Some Chaos will be granted his favoured good ground - and logically, he ought to be at least as good over hurdles, because he is often clumsy at his fences and loses telling momentum.

Back from a break during the season of mid-winter mud, having won at Kelso and then run well in Listed handicap company at Wincanton, Some Chaos goes well fresh and will have no excuses.

In the Grimthorpe, Beware The Bear has top weight but races from 7lb below his peak rating only five starts ago and may be up to the task against a field which lacks the anticipated depth in the absence of National favourite Cloth Cap, who instead heads up to Kelso.

Canelo is an obvious danger in receipt of 6lb, but Nicky Henderson's lightly-raced former Festival winner will prefer this better ground after getting stuck in the Ascot mud last time.

Dan and Harry Skelton send a strong team north to Kelso, as they look to make hay in the Borders with some talented horses who will not be Cheltenham-bound.

Principal among them is rising star My Drogo, who seeks his third successive victory in the Grade Two bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle.

The well-bred six-year-old is unbeaten over hurdles and returns from a break following his impressive victory at this level in the Kennel Gate at Ascot before Christmas.

Subsequent Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory was perhaps inconvenienced by the soft ground that day, but it still reads well to have put him in his place by six lengths at level weights.

The perennially in-form Skeltons may also be in business with Faivoir in the very competitive bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

Faivoir is another chasing a hat-trick on the back of a Grade Two success, and he will surely be more at home on this less testing surface than he was when last seen grinding out his fifth success in just eight career starts in the Rossington Main at Haydock.

Jonjo O'Neill has chosen the shorter trip of the Premier Chase over the Grimthorpe for Cloth Cap, who may however find the back-to-form Two For Gold a tougher nut to crack at this distance than he was when they met in Newbury's Ladbrokes Trophy in November.

The Berkshire track is also back in action this weekend, and the feature BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase will go to Killer Clown - despite a 15lb hike in the weights - if Emma Lavelle's improver returns in the same form as when he dominated at Kempton on Boxing Day.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 1.45 Hydroplane, 2.20 Go Millie Go, 2.55 Zoffee, 3.30 Beware The Bear, 4.05 SOME CHAOS (NAP), 4.40 Kildimo, 5.15 Moriko De Vassy.

KELSO: 12.25 Benito, 12.55 Ashjan, 1.30 My Drogo, 2.05 Weather Front, 2.40 Two For Gold, 3.15 Faivoir, 3.50 Eclair D'Ainay, 4.25 Donaire.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 Dutugamunu, 12.15 Ahdab, 12.50 Hey Ho Let's Go, 1.25 Tone The Barone, 2.00 El Drama, 2.36 Breath Of Sun, 3.11 Almost You, 3.46 Caribeno.

NAVAN: 1.40 Ilmig, 2.13 Roisins Ciara, 2.48 Fierami, 3.23 Salinas, 3.58 Sempo, 4.33 Se Mo Laoch, 5.05 Exit To The West.

NEWBURY: 12.40 Eaton Hill, 1.15 Sir Ivan, 1.50 Killer Clown, 2.30 Style De Garde, 3.05 Gemirande, 3.40 Hitman, 4.15 Fame And Concrete.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Delph Crescent, 6.00 Carausius, 6.30 Little India, 7.00 Equidae, 7.30 Kangaroo Point, 8.00 Luscifer, 8.30 Send In The Clouds.

DOUBLE: My Drogo and Some Chaos.