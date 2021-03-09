Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with the best bet running at Lingfield.

Diligent Harry can make it three wins in as many starts in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap at Lingfield.

Clive Cox's charge was well supported on his racecourse debut at Wolverhampton in January and justified that confidence with a smooth all-the-way victory over six furlongs.

Despite racing a touch keen early on, he found plenty when asked to hold off the favourite, triumphing by a cosy two and a quarter lengths in that maiden heat.

Switched to novice level next time, Diligent Harry was sent off the 1-7 market leader in what looked an average event - but there could be no arguing with the manner of his victory, dropped back to five furlongs.

He came home four and a half lengths clear on that occasion, again without having to really hit anywhere near top gear, and his starting mark of 90 reflects the promise he has shown.

Cox certainly knows how to handle a three-year-old sprinter, and it would be no surprise if Diligent Harry were to chart a bit higher than this as the year goes on.

Caribeno is another on a roll as he turns out again quickly in the Betway Handicap.

A typical Sir Mark Prescott improver, Caribeno arrives here in search of a sixth win on the bounce, having started his sequence at Catterick last July before a lengthy lay-off until January.

Caribeno has not looked back since his return, making an effortless switch up to two miles on his last two starts - most recently when hacking up by five lengths at Lingfield on Saturday.

The handicapper has already raised him from a mark of 68 to his current 80, and he is sure to take a dim view of Caribeno's effortless victory in that apprentice heat.

Prescott drops back to 12 furlongs here, but it is probably preferable to go again quickly off an unchanged mark, rather than wait for the handicapper to have his say.

Wallem is the choice in Kempton's Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day (London Middle Distance Qualifier) Handicap.

The Sea The Moon colt has a Derby entry at this stage, but it took him three attempts to open his account.

He ran with credit in two heavy-ground maidens at the back-end of the 2020 turf season. Then switched to the all-weather in January, he hit the mark in a maiden which has yet to produce a subsequent winner.

The form may not be the strongest, but the manner of Wallem's victory put him a notch above, and he has the chance to build on that now.

Tellmeyourstory should enjoy returning to Polytrack in the Unibet New Instant Roulette Novice Auction Stakes.

Mark Johnston's filly appeared to have potential when a length runner-up on her racecourse debut, but she subsequently finished a well-beaten third at Southwell - with the Fibresand perhaps not playing to her strengths.

Whispering Gypsy can follow up on a winning start for Dan Skelton in the catterickbridge.co.uk Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Yorkshire venue.

The six-year-old was out of luck in three Irish bumper starts - but having been snapped up for £38,000 at the sales in December, Whispering Gypsy paid back a small slice at the first attempt.

Contesting an all-weather jumpers' bumper, Whispering Gypsy made short work of her seven rivals in winning by just short of five lengths - and while she encounters obstacles for the first time here, it will be disappointing if she is not in the shake-up.

Fire Away still seems to be ahead of the handicapper as he lines up in the Millbry Hill Handicap Chase.

He famously landed the first leg of an attempted monster gamble at Musselburgh last month, and showed that was no fluke when following up at Fakenham a couple of weeks later.

The handicapper now has him on a mark of 118, which should be within his compass.

Rose Of Aghaboe has been in excellent form this term and can secure a fifth win in the MansionBet At Fontwell Park Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

She is now on a career-high mark of 120, but her sound jumping and fine attitude stand her in good stead.

CATTERICK: 2.10 State Vision, 2.40 Whispering Gypsy, 3.10 Fire Away, 3.40 Strategic, 4.15 Florrie Knox, 4.50 Merrion Avenue, 5.25 Vossi.

FONTWELL: 12.30 Little Awkward, 1.00 Hold Me Tight, 1.30 Rosy World, 2.00 Definite Dilemma, 2.32 Sandy Brook, 3.02 Rose Of Aghaboe, 3.32 Darkest Day.

KEMPTON: 4.10 Mops Gem, 4.45 Daring Guest, 5.15 Tellmeyourstory, 5.45 Wallem, 6.15 Pop Favorite, 6.45 Act Of Magic, 7.15 Savitar, 7.45 Tavrina, 8.15 Global Style.

LINGFIELD: 1.15 Ladywood, 1.45 Caribeno, 2.20 Western Symphony, 2.50 Violet's Lads, 3.20 Accomplice, 3.55 DILIGENT HARRY (NAP), 4.30 Rahmah, 5.00 Hotalena.

WEXFORD: 1.50 Gelee Blanche, 2.25 Garm Colombe, 2.55 Rock On Seamie, 3.25 Bythesametoken, 4.00 Midway To Getaway, 4.35 Opposites Attract, 5.05 Paddys Planet.

DOUBLE: Diligent Harry and Caribeno.