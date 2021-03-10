Thursday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Thursday's action in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Newcastle.

Arafi can prove up to the task of defying a 13lb hike in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Fillies' Handicap at Newcastle.

Richard Hannon's charge did not strike gold until her seventh start at Salisbury last August - her final turf outing of the year - but she is certainly on a roll now.

She shrugged off a 169-day break at Kempton at the start of February, making smooth progress before launching a winning run inside the last of seven furlongs to triumph by three-quarters of a length in comfortable fashion.

The handicapper put her up 6lb for that victory, but he had clearly underestimated the rate of Arafi's improvement because she made a mockery of that rise on her next start, overcoming a tardy start to stamp her authority in the closing stages with the minimum of fuss.

The manner of that win has seen Arafi pitched up to a mark of 87 - but refreshed in the interim, she can kick on again here.

Antagonize is on an attractive mark at present and can make the most of it in the first division of the Bombardier Handicap.

Rated 80 at the start of last term, Bryan Smart's charge is now on a luckless streak that stretches back to July 2018 when he won as a juvenile, but his lack of success has seen him drop down the weights.

Racing off a perch of 58 last time, Antagonize seemed to enjoy the move to a mile on his most recent outing when he posted his best effort for some time in finishing second.

A 3lb rise for that half-length defeat may be a little harsh. But his confidence should have got a boost, and Antagonize may finally be ready to return to the winner's enclosure.

Smokey could have found her niche on the Southwell surface, and the Betway Handicap looks a good opportunity.

The four-year-old had already demonstrated her ability to handle both Polytrack and Tapeta, and she added Fibresand to her repertoire when triumphing by a neck last month over the same five furlongs she faces here.

Despite ducking right at the start, she still managed to race prominently and was too strong in the finish for Passional - who was bang in form, having won four of her last five starts.

Raised 4lb for that win, Smokey will have the handy 5lb claim of Rhys Clutterbuck.

Three of Charlie Arthur's four career wins have come at Southwell, so he can be relied upon to put up a decent show in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Each of his wins came over a mile at the track last winter, and he has proved pretty capable over longer trips at other tracks subsequently.

Admittedly, he appeared to run out of petrol over 12 furlongs here back in October, but perhaps taking up a less prominent position can play in his favour.

Equus Dreamer struck gold for the first time on his most recent run and can follow up in the Plough Novices' Hurdle at Carlisle.

Placed three times in point-to-point company before joining Kim Bailey, it would probably be fair to assume that the six-year-old will not really start to show his best until sent over fences.

That said, he was smart enough to win at Hereford last month, stepping up on an initial third over hurdles and clearly relishing the extended three-mile-one-furlong trip.

He sticks at that distance here and is proven on soft ground.

Ishkhara Lady is sure to be a popular choice in Wincanton's MansionBet Preparing For A Merry Cheltmas Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Harry Fry's charge has been off the track since controversially dead-heating in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham back in November, when low light made it impossible for the judge to separate the joint winners.

Nevertheless, Ishkhara Lady posted an excellent effort that day and is interesting sent over obstacles now, with better ground a likely positive factor.

CARLISLE: 12.30 Artic Quest, 1.00 Evita Du Mesnil, 1.30 Crypto, 2.05 Equus Dreamer, 2.40 Peur De Rien, 3.15 Royal Arcade, 3.50 Sabbathical.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Cloud Thunder, 5.30 Royal Cosmic, 6.00 Dragon Symbol, 6.30 Another Angel, 7.00 ARAFI (NAP), 7.30 Antagonize, 8.00 Pallas Dancer, 8.30 Greyfire.

SOUTHWELL: 1.15 Loose Chippings, 1.50 Deep Impression, 2.25 Dabirstar, 3.00 Love Baileys, 3.35 Smokey, 4.10 Charlie Arthur, 4.40 Love Your Work.

THURLES: 2.30 Exciting Oscar, 3.05 Startec, 3.40 Blackpoint, 4.15 Krickett, 4.45 Sean Hogan, 5.15 Low Lie The Fields, 5.45 Deploy The Getaway.

WINCANTON: 2.15 Forgot To Ask, 2.50 Cheque En Blanc, 3.25 Sandford Castle, 4.00 Carry On The Magic, 4.30 Admiral Balko, 5.00 Ishkhara Lady, 5.35 Gala De Corton.

DOUBLE: Arafi and Smokey.