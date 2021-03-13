Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Embole his best Sunday bet and he has a selection for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Embole bolted up from 14 rivals at Southwell on Monday - and looks more than capable of defying a 7lb penalty at Warwick six days later.

The 13-2 shot was by far the biggest priced of a four-timer for Dan and Harry Skelton at the start of the week, but made light work of what looked a competitive contest to score in comprehensive fashion.

He pulled clear on the run-in to slam Caro Des Flos by nine and a half lengths.

Connections are running him quickly, because the handicapper will no doubt have his say.

Embole is on a hat-trick after previously winning at Wetherby last month. The job can be done in the Follow @MansionBet This Cheltmas Handicap Hurdle.

Danse Idol was also successful on that Southwell card for the Skelton stable, and has 6lb extra to carry in the MansionBet 2 Days Until Cheltmas EBF Mares' Novices' Chase.

She dug deep to see off the persistent challenge of Northern Beau by half a length.

That gritty display, her first win over fences at the third attempt, will stand her in good stead for this challenge.

Calico can also strike for the in-form Alcester team in division two of the MansionBet Faller Insurance Novices' Hurdle.

The former German-trained gelding made a winning debut over hurdles at Ludlow in January and ran a cracking race when runner-up to Irish raider Cape Gentleman in the Grade Two Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton last month.

Division One can go to Alan King's On To Victory, who is back in a more suitable grade after finding the Betfair Handicap Hurdle too hot last time.

Winner of the November Handicap on the Flat, On To Victory had got off the mark over jumps at Wincanton in January.

J'Ai Froid may continue his winning run in the MansionBet Have Yourself A #Merry Christmas Handicap Hurdle.

The Sheila Lewis-trained eight-year-old has won his last three races, stepping up in grade each time and rising a total of 24lb.

J'Ai Froid tackles a couple of extra furlongs for this three-and-a-quarter-mile test but he looks to have plenty of stamina, and it is unlikely he has stopped improving.

With the scheduled jumps meting at Bangor abandoned, Lingfield has been allotted an additional all-weather meeting.

Bodroy was outclassed at Kempton on his latest start but may regain winning ways back in a lower grade.

Trainer John Butler pitched the three-year-old into a decent contest, in which his odds of 125-1 summed up his chances.

Nevertheless, he did not disgrace himself and was beaten only three and a half lengths in fourth place behind Highland Avenue. Having previously won twice at Wolverhampton, Bodroy is back in calmer waters.

Fly The Nest was a winner over a mile on this course recently and has a fine chance to double up in the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap.

Tony Carroll's charge can handle the drop down to seven furlongs to strike again.

SELECTIONS:

LIMERICK: 1.45 Zanavi, 2.15 Sayce Gold, 2.45 Avellino, 3.20 Laid Back Luke, 3.50 Mercury Lane, 4.25 Get Home, 5.00 Ballycairn.

LINGFIELD: 1.53 Belle Rouge, 2.23 Pure Perfection, 2.55 Fly The Nest, 3.28 Fard, 3.58 Copinet, 4.33 Bodroy, 5.08 G For Gabrial.

NAAS: 1.30 Momus, 2.00 Conflated, 2.30 Atlantic Shore, 3.05 Alko Rouge, 3.35 Aarons Day, 4.05 Hallowed Star, 4.40 Danegeld, 5.15 Mollys Glory.

WARWICK: 1.37 On To Victory, 2.07 Calico, 2.37 Danse Idol, 3.12 EMBOLE (NAP), 3.42 Volcano, 4.15: J'Ai Froid, 4.50 Ace Ventura, 5.22 Getastar.

DOUBLE: Embole and J'Ai Froid.