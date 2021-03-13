Monday Tips

The Widdow Maker can build on his recent course-and-distance victory when he lines up for the London Racing Club - 'All Are Welcome' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton.

Colin Tizzard's lightly-raced seven-year-old claimed his first success at the fourth time of asking over hurdles when winning in a hack canter after running his rivals ragged at the Somerset venue three weeks ago.

He was sent off 13-8 favourite that day, after giving a big hint he was close to scoring when third at Wincanton in January.

The Widdow Maker was a massive price for his first two races over obstacles, but he has shown he is going the right way and looks a good bet to follow up.

Danny Whizzbang may never reach the heights that once looked likely, but he faces his easiest task for a while in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Handicap Chase.

Rated 147 when a distant third to Copperhead in the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices' Chase last season, that race in desperate ground has perhaps taken a toll.

A beaten favourite in the Badger Beer Trophy on his reappearance, he was then pulled up in the Ladbrokes Trophy.

He was seemingly bogged down in heavy ground last time out at Sandown - but on a slightly better surface and down in grade, he has no excuses.

Uisce Ur can return to winning ways in the Cherry Wyatt 50th Birthday Celebrations Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old mare has been in good form of late, winning at Doncaster and finding only Eaton Miller too strong at Warwick last time out.

This looks another winning opportunity.

Ruby Yeats found the near three miles too far at Ascot last time out, but will be more at home over an extended two and a half miles at Plumpton.

The 10-year-old was ridden to get the trip, but was beaten by the home turn before the second-last flight.

The Gary Moore-trained mare will not only enjoy the distance of the depositbonus.com Casino Bonuses Mares' Handicap Hurdle, but also the track.

She won over the course and distance a year ago and had been successful at Exeter before her fruitless run at Ascot.

Invincible Cave can register a fourth success in his last seven starts by lifting in the betting.bet Free Bets Novices' Handicap Chase.

One of those wins came on this course, although over much further, but Chris Gordon's chaser is pretty versatile trip-wise.

He remains in good form and was not beaten far when third behind The Crooner at Fontwell last time out.

Tritonic's backers in the Triumph Hurdle will be hoping Moore's Casa Loupi wins the Join Racing TV Now Juvenile Hurdle at Stratford.

Alan King's Tritonic has beaten Casa Loupi in both his runs over hurdles - first by only a length, but that was extended to 10 in the Adonis at Kempton.

A bold showing by Casa Loupi will be a pointer to Tritonic's chance on Friday.

Doctor Churchill looked to have taken little out of himself when scoring in cosy fashion over a mile at Kempton on Wednesday.

The David Evans-trained three-year-old seemed to have a bit in hand, and can follow up in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap at Wolverhampton.

He can complete the hat-trick after beginning his winning run over seven furlongs on this course.

Margaret Dumont can confirm her promising effort following a six-month break by winning the Betway Handicap on what was a first run for her new stable.

Hugo Palmer's four-year-old was only beaten three-quarters of a length by Lucky's Dream at Lingfield two weeks ago. She would not have to improve much on that to take this prize.

SELECTIONS:

PLUMPTON: 1.45 Astigar, 2.17 Invincible Cave, 2.47 Moroder, 3.17 Oakley Hall, 3.47 Ruby Yeats, 4.25 Ballydoyle.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.55 Limerick Lace, 2.25 Silent Star, 2.55 Grand Jury, 3.25 Pay The Pilot, 3.55 John Dutton, 4.30 Famous Bridge, 5.00 Choice Of Words, 5.30 Prospered.

STRATFORD: 12.30 Casa Loupi, 1.00 Darling Du Large, 1.30 Blazing Saddles, 2.03 Orrisdale, 2.33 Vision Du Puy, 3.03 I'm Wiser Now, 3.33 Earth Company.

TAUNTON: 2.10 Rectory Oak, 2.40 King Cool, 3.10 THE WIDDOW MAKER (NAP), 3.40 Danny Whizzbang, 4.10 Uisce Ur, 4.40 Triple Chief, 5.10 Rubys Reward.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Kylla Looks, 4.50 Hunters Step, 5.20 Blue Cable, 5.50 Kettle Hill, 6.20 Sky Lake, 6.50 Margaret Dumont, 7.20 Nellie French, 7.50 Doctor Churchill, 8.20 Trawlerman.

DOUBLE: The Widdow Maker and Danny Whizzbang.