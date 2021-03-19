Saturday Tips

The Two Amigos is Keith Hamer's fancy for the Midlands Grand National and he has a tip for every race at ever meeting.

The Two Amigos can be the punters' friend by landing a deserved success in the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Nicky Martin's admirable stayer has been a model of consistency in long-distance handicap chases in the last couple of seasons.

Though his last victory came in the Sussex National in January 2019, The Two Amigos has run with credit many times without getting his head in front.

He had the bad luck to come up against Secret Reprieve in the Welsh Grand National Trial and the big race itself this winter, but finishing second on both occasions was a tremendous effort.

Another creditable display followed in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last month when he was third to Lord Du Mesnil.

Conditions may not be as testing at Uttoxeter as they normally are and that would be in his favour.

Wilde About Oscar can defy top weight for the Dan Skelton stable in the Burton Union Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has won three of his four starts over the smaller obstacles, including on this track in October, with his only blip coming in the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December.

A bad mistake at the fourth-last flight took the wind out of his sails and he was pulled up soon afterwards.

He got back to winning ways with a smooth performance in a Listed contest at Exeter. With his confidence restored, Wilde About Oscar can score again.

Nightboattoclyro can gain consolation for just missing the cut for his Cheltenham target by winning Kempton's Virgin Bet Silver Plate Handicap Hurdle.

Sam Drinkwater's seven-year-old was second reserve for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on Friday.

That was bad luck on connections as they had primed Nightboattoclyro for the Festival thanks to him going through the season unbeaten in three races so far.

However, at least they have found another objective within 24 hours.

My Way put up a terrific display when making all the running over this extended two and a half miles three weeks ago.

A 9lb rise is unlikely to stop Paul Nicholls' in-form seven-year-old from following-up in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap Chase.

Demopolis can regain winning ways over fences in the Newsman Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

Philip Hobbs' gelding was having his first run over fences for a year when fourth to Miss Amelia at Carlisle. More was expected as he was sent off favourite, but he probably needed it to adjust having been campaigned over hurdles in the interim. Demopolis will be more street-wise this time.

Spirit Of Hale can confirm the impression of a good run at Sedgefield three weeks ago to get his head in front in the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase.

Jennie Candlish's charge only went down by a length and three-quarters to Furius De Ciergues after a spirited fight.

A drop in trip can see him go one better.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 12.30 Lavorante, 1.05 Night Of Sin, 1.35 Belle De Manech, 2.10 Sienna Royale, 2.45 Demopolis, 3.20 The Tin Miner, 3.55 Coal Stock.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Marracudja, 1.30 Flic Ou Voyou, 2.00 Fairway Freddy, 2.40 Nightboattoclyro, 3.15 My Way, 3.50 Jeremy Pass, 4.25 Big Difference, 5.05 Walking On Air.

NEWCASTLE: 2.00 Robin Des Theatre, 2.35 Kauto D'Amour, 3.10 Bushypark, 3.45 Blakerigg, 4.20 Pay The Piper, 4.55 Spirit Of Hale, 5.25 Okavango Delta.

THURLES: 2.15 Betty Zane, 2.50 Blast Of Koeman, 3.25 Quarry Girl, 4.00 Jack Hackett, 4.35 Castlegrange, 5.10 Top Moon, 5.40 Hemlock.

UTTOXETER: 1.50 Saint Dalina, 2.25 Eclair Surf, 3.00 Wilde About Oscar, 3.35 THE TWO AMIGOS (NAP), 4.10 The Edgar Wallace, 4.45 Gaia Vallis, 5.15 Discko Des Plages, 5.50 Barrier Peaks.

WEXFORD: 1.20 Kerosine Light, 1.55 Shantreusse, 2.30 Glenavaddra, 3.05 Miss Tempo, 3.40 Nancy Wyse, 4.15 Current Mood, 4.50 High Stakes.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Plansina, 5.30 Cosmos Raj, 6.00 Futuristic, 6.30 Precision Storm, 7.00 Blue De Vega, 7.30 Heptathlete, 8.00 Carey Street, 8.30 Bertog.

DOUBLE: Wilde About Oscar and The Two Amigos.