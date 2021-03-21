Tuesday Tips

Messire Des Obeaux can get back on the winning track at Wetherby after suffering a blip at Sandown.

He has his sights lowered after being found out in testing conditions when tackling Grade One company.

Alan King's charge struggled in the heavy ground and was a well-beaten fourth to Sporting John in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Daryl Jacob looked after him once he knew it was a pointless task, and on better ground Messire Des Obeaux can show what he is made of.

The nine-year-old, whose career has been blighted by injury, showed he still retains plenty of ability when winning his first two races over fences at Wincanton.

Those were over two and a half miles and while he steps up to three miles here, he gives the impression stamina will not be an issue.

Democratic Oath can follow up a first career success at Sedgefield in the Sixt Car Hire Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old, trained by Keith Dalgleish was sent off 4-5 favourite in a nine-runner event and made virtually all the running when beating Sambezi by two and a quarter lengths.

His odds were significant as he had been an 80-1 outsider when well-beaten just 18 days earlier on his first start since having a wind operation. That has obviously worked and he can double up.

Ballycallan Fame can make a triumphant return to the West Yorkshire venue, where he was a 125-1 winner on Boxing Day.

Nick Kent's six-year-old stunned punters and bookmakers alike after 301-day break that had seen him move from Dan Skelton's stable.

Ballycallan Fame was unable to follow that performance when only third at Warwick when sent off 6-5 favourite, but he is worth another chance back on familiar soil for the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Novices' Hurdle.

Ajero can continue his winning run, despite another hike in the ratings, when he bids to complete a four-timer in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Kim Bailey's six-year-old has won his last three starts, but has not been over-raced. After scoring at Ludlow in October and Kempton in November, Ajero had wind surgery.

He was off the track for three months before showing the 4lb he had been put up was not going to stop him from making it three wins on the bounce at Market Rasen in February.

The handicapper has raised him 5lb, but it will be a surprise if he has not finished improving.

Gang Warfare relished the three-mile test at Taunton when runner-up on his latest start and can go one better in the Peter Dodson Solicitors & Advisors Handicap Hurdle back at the Somerset track.

Refreshed after a 59-day break, Alexandra Dunn's 10-year-old belied his odds of 40-1 to put in good late work to finish just a length and three-quarters behind Miss Honey Ryder.

A repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat.

Time To Tinker got up close home to open his account on this course earlier this month and can repeat the trick in the Taunton Branch Of The RNLI Supporters Novices' Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls' lightly-raced six-year-old just nabbed Grandads Cottage in the shadow of the post over this two miles and three furlongs. He is still learning the game and can find more to double up.

SELECTIONS:

CLONMEL: 2.30 Ardamir, 3.00 Direct Fire, 3.32 Tipping Away, 4.05 Added Bonus, 4.35 La Feline, 5.05 Defi Bleu, 5.35 Dysart Dynamo.

HUNTINGDON: 12.30 Kakamora, 1.00 First Assembly, 1.35 Torrent Des Mottes, 2.05 Raffles Gitane, 2.35 Ajero, 3.20 Midnight Mary, 3.40 Twistedfirestarter.

TAUNTON: 2.12 Camprond, 2.42 Time To Tinker, 3.17 Young O'Leary, 3.47 Chez Hans, 4.15 Hidden Charmer, 4.45 Gang Warfare, 5.15 Spirit of Rome.

WETHERBY: 1.15 Top Beak, 1.45 Oceans Red, 2.20 MESSIRE DES OBEAUX (NAP), 2.25 Ballycallan Fame, 3.25 Democratic Oath, 3.55 Maid O'Malley, 4.25 Light Flicker, 4.55 Harper's Brook.

DOUBLE: Messire Des Obeaux and Democratic Oath.