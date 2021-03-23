Thursday Tips

El Presente can make a glorious return to action after a mid-season break in the Bromfield Sand And Gravel Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

Kim Bailey's charge was on a roll in the autumn, notching up three wins which culminated in a Listed success in the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton.

Having just his eighth run over fences on that occasion, El Presente had to dig deep to defy a total 10lb rise for his previous wins at Exeter and Hereford, but he proved equal to the task in edging out Potterman by a short head.

The form has not worked out brilliantly with just two subsequent winners among those who finished behind, but El Presente still appeals as a relatively unexposed runner and his revised mark of 148 appears workable.

Decent ground is the key to this horse, it would seem, and this looks the perfect starting point for a renewed spring campaign.

Connections of Hurling Magic have had to employ a patient approach so far, but it can pay dividends in the Watch On RacingTV Novices' Hurdle.

Second to Grade One winner Shan Blue on his only point to point start in 2018, Hurling Magic was subsequently bought for £40,000 but has seemingly had a few issues as he did not make his rules debut until last month.

Unsuitable ground and a vet's certificate scuppered two entries in 2019, while he again missed out due to a veterinary issue in mid-February of this year.

However, when he eventually made it to the track, he shaped with real promise in finishing second to an odds-on favourite after racing a bit keenly in the early stages.

The run should have taken away a bit of that freshness, and he can get off the mark in this winnable event.

Ginistrelli was a surprise 33-1 winner on his first start since September just under three weeks ago and a similar effort could be good enough in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

Wind surgery had the desired effect as he surged five lengths clear and while a 9lb rise is not ideal, the five-year-old has suggested at ability in the past.

Copain De Classe is a likely type for Paul Nicholls in the closing Ludlow Race Club Open Hunters' Chase.

Rated as high as 137 back in January 2019, Copain De Classe can overcome a lengthy absence on his first start in this sphere.

Nicholls should also be on the mark at Chepstow with Broken Halo in the Fresh Books This Spring oliversbookshop.co.uk Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old looked a smart prospect when triumphing by six lengths last time, after disappointing on his initial run for the Ditcheat trainer.

He seems to appreciate better ground and given he is already a point-to-point winner, he will surely improve even further when sent over fences.

Dargiannini hacked up in an uncompetitive Sedgefield heat recently and make it a hat-trick at the track in the Glenelly Infrastructure Solutions Powering Your Developments Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old was a 20-length bumper winner here in October before disappointing as an odds-on favourite on his hurdles bow at Aintree in December.

He made amends in style when winning by 33 lengths on his second attempt earlier this month, with jockey Gavin Sheehan indicating Dargiannini could have plenty more to come in time.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 12.30 Sadma, 1.00 Wilderness, 1.35 Broken Halo, 2.07 Overawed, 2.37 Write It Down, 3.07 Caro Des Flos, 3.37 Parisian Blue.

CORK: 2.00 Brookline, 2.30 Bapaume, 3.00 The Greek, 3.30 Henry Star, 4.05 Antigua Son, 4.35 Rebel Early, 5.05 Hilltop Supreme, 5.35 Polla Milano.

LUDLOW: 1.15 Hurling Magic, 1.45 Apache Creek, 2.15 Somekindofstar, 2.45 Ginistrelli, 3.15 EL PRESENTE (NAP), 3.45 Getaway Luv, 4.15 Copain De Classe.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.22 Dargiannini, 2.52 Whoshotthesheriff, 3.22 Ciarabella, 3.55 Sir Sholokhov, 4.25 I'm To Blame, 4.55 Ecossais, 5.25 Just A Sip.

DOUBLE: El Presente and Hurling Magic.