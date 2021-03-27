Monday Tips

Fiordland got off the mark in pleasing fashion at Wolverhampton earlier this month and can follow up in the Play Ladbrokes Five-A-Side On Football Handicap at the Dunstall Park course.

James Ferguson's three-year-old was sent off the 6-5 favourite for a seven-furlong maiden on the back of a promising reappearance at Kempton in February.

The Invincible Spirit gelding was always travelling comfortably and won cosily by a length and a half from Elakazaam, without Ryan Moore having to get too serious.

Given an opening mark of 77, Fiordland looks a good bet to double his career tally on handicap debut.

Flyin' Solo opened his account on his second start here in December, and can return to winning ways in the Betway Handicap.

David Menuisier's four-year-old looked a bit ring-rusty when fourth on his return to this track last month after an 81-day break - but he could be a different proposition this time.

Triple Nickle landed a first success over jumps at Wincanton two weeks ago and can double up in the Bet At racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle there.

That was her second run following a three-month break - and although it came on soft ground, she has shown she can handle faster conditions in the past.

Trainer Bernard Llewellyn looks to have found another good opportunity for Triple Nickle back at the Somerset venue.

Definite Dilemma has been knocking at the door in all his three races since returning from 580 days off the track.

His turn can come in the Dot Tolson Memorial Handicap Chase, following those near misses.

The eight-year-old is at the bottom of the weights, having been lightly-raced by David Kiely in Ireland before moving to Pat Phelan's stables at Epsom.

Acaro should relish the step up to three-and-a-quarter miles in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

The Robert Walford-trained seven-year-old has been staying on at the end of his last two races, having returned from 12 months off the track.

He goes up three-quarters of a mile, and that ought to suit him down to the ground.

Ar Mest may register a first success over fences in the Star Sports Bet 10k Showtime Guarantee Beginners' Chase.

After several efforts in the frame since switching to the bigger obstacles, the Gary Moore-trained eight-year-old has a fine opportunity to get his head in front.

Rocco should go one better in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Chase at Stratford, after being caught close home on his latest start.

The eight-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, led over the final fence only to be collared in the final strides by Head To The Stars.

Flemcara ought to get back to winning ways in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle after a confidence-boosting run last time.

The gelding was a fair third to Brinkley at Exeter over two miles and seven furlongs, having led most of the way.

Emma Lavelle's nine-year-old needed to to put in a clear round, having fallen at the final flight on his previous start at Warwick. He won the time before that at Doncaster.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 1.40 Drakes Well, 2.10 Acaro, 2.40 Ar Mest, 3.10 Tamaris, 3.40 Wenceslaus, 4.10 Game Socks, 4.40 Episode, 5.10 Wee Rupert.

STRATFORD: 1.50 Stepney Causeway, 2.20 Brave Jaq, 2.50 Mizen Master, 3.20 Flemcara, 3.50 Rocco, 4.25 After The Fox, 5.00 Dan Gun, 5.30 Okhotsk.

WINCANTON: 1.00 Confirmation Bias, 1.30 Kendelu, 2.00 Danny Kirwan, 2.30 Definite Dilemma, 3.00 Triple Nickle, 3.30 No No Juliet, 4.00 Frankincense.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Greek Kodiac, 5.20 Greengage, 5.50 Flyin' Solo, 6.20 Tricolore, 6.50 FIORDLAND (NAP), 7.20 Excel Power, 7.50 Torrkee, 8.20 Epic Pass.

DOUBLE: Fiordland and Acaro.