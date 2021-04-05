Tuesday Tips

Waldkonig is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

One-time Classic hope Waldkonig is an intriguing contender as he kicks off his campaign in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Handicap at Pontefract.

A Kingman half-brother to Arc victor Waldgeist, Waldkonig looked a potential world-beater on his racecourse bow, winning by nine lengths doing the proverbial handstands at Wolverhampton.

John Gosden was clearly keen to test his Derby credentials as he dropped him straight into the Listed Newmarket Stakes on his return last June - and while his initial defeat as an odds-on favourite was disappointing, the subsequent exploits of winning stablemate Mishriff put that run in a whole new light.

Good to firm ground did not appear to suit on that occasion and while he shaped with more promise on good ground at Haydock next time, he again bumped into a smart colt in Highest Ground, who was only narrowly beaten in the Dante.

Waldkonig has been off the track since that run and he is on a high enough mark of 101 to start in handicap company, but this looks a decent starting point for a horse who hails from a family that seemingly improves with age.

Uncle Jumbo was knocking on the door in ultra-competitive sales races last term, with a similar level of form surely good enough in the Racing TV On Sky Channel 426 Handicap.

He pocketed some nice paydays in finishing fourth at York and third at Doncaster before trailing home last at Redcar, when perhaps a combination of autumn ground and a campaign that began in June went against him.

A promising all-weather third in February marked something of a return to form and showed his mark of 94 is not far wrong.

Vintager can make the most of having his sights lowered a shade in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap at the Essex venue.

The six-year-old won a German Group Two in 2019 for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, before joining Simon and Ed Crisford last year.

Vintager made a winning start for his new connections at Chantilly in December, since when he has finished fourth in a conditions race at Newcastle and fourth again behind Bangkok in the Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield.

The son of Mastercraftsman reverts to handicap company for the first time since finishing a close-up third at Newmarket a couple of years ago off a mark of 110.

His current perch of 102 looks attractive to say the least.

King Of Stars can make a winning turf debut in Britain in Bath's CB Protection Professional Security Systems Handicap.

Previously trained by Joseph O'Brien in Ireland, King Of Stars did not win on the grass in eight attempts, but did place five times so clearly the surface is not an issue.

Bought by Mick Appleby for 38,000 guineas last August, King Of Stars has developed an affinity for Southwell through the winter months, winning twice in six starts at the Nottinghamshire track.

He was a bit lacklustre when last seen in February, but refreshed after a break, he could have a bit of wriggle room on the turf.

Wargrave should appreciate the move to handicap company at Exeter.

An admirably versatile runner, the five-year-old won on turf on the Flat before adding a victory on snow when landing a prize at St Moritz's White Turf meeting last February.

Out of luck in a couple of turf runs last summer, Wargrave was a novice hurdle winner in November but showed he was not quite up to defying a penalty at the same level on his latest run in December.

George Baker has clearly been waiting for better ground and his patience can pay dividends in the City Of Exeter Challenge Cup Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

BATH: 2.10 Cappananty Con, 2.40 Honorah, 3.10 King Of Stars, 3.40 Fernando Rah, 4.10 Wantage, 4.40 Bright View , 5.10 Chetan, 5.45 Headshot.

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Buxted Too, 5.30 Alcazan, 6.00 Thrill Seeker, 6.30 Madeeh, 7.00 Vintager, 7.30 Commit No Nuisance, 8.00 Bad Attitude, 8.30 Amazing Amaya.

EXETER: 1.45 Hazzaar, 2.20 Voodoo Doll, 2.50 Wargrave, 3.20 Finalshot, 3.50 Wilde Spirit, 4.20 Good Bye, 4.50 Chameron.

PONTEFRACT: 1.00 First Charge, 1.30 Alfredo, 2.00 WALDKONIG (NAP), 2.30 Uncle Jumbo, 3.00 King Frankel, 3.30 Midnight Stripper, 4.00 Barney's Bay, 4.35 Dragons Will Rise.

DOUBLE: Waldkonig and Uncle Jumbo.