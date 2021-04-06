Wednesday Tips

Ocean Wind is Nick Robson's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Ocean Wind can win a fascinating Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham - which sees the return of 2019 St Leger runner-up Sir Ron Priestley.

Originally Mark Johnston's classy stayer was due to be sold to Australia but the sale fell through and he then unfortunately picked up an injury which ruled him out of the whole of last season.

There is no denying his class - he had the likes of stablemate Nayef Road, Sir Dragonet and Technician among those behind him at Doncaster, giving best only to Logician. But he will need to be at the top of his game to get the better of Ocean Wind.

Trained by Roger Teal, the selection started life in bumpers, winning two before finishing a fine sixth to Ferny Hollow at Cheltenham.

Switched to the Flat last summer he made rapid strides having been beaten first time out over a mile and a half, winning the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket over two miles and two furlongs.

He has last seen in February going down by half a length to Rainbow Dreamer, with Prince Of Arran back in third, and he could turn into a top-class stayer this season.

There are some very likely types on paper in the Mansionbet Bet 10 Get 20 Novice Stakes, but it is too early to give up on the Roger Varian-trained Dubawi Sands.

A half-brother to 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, he made his debut in a typical hot Newmarket maiden at the end of the turf season, won by a stablemate.

Weak in the betting considering his pedigree, he nevertheless made a pleasing enough introduction and can be expected to improve on that markedly.

Muker is likely to be Philip Makin's flag-bearer this season and he can begin in the best possible fashion by winning the Mansionbet #Morethanthenational Conditions Stakes.

A 20-1 winner on debut soon after racing's resumption in June, he was an even bigger price at Royal Ascot when third to Tactical in the Windsor Castle.

He then won a small race at York before a big effort against older horses at Dundalk when beaten just a neck in a Group Three. He has back against his own age group again now.

Archie Watson's filly Rosie Powers looked way above average when scoring on her debut and can follow up in the Witheford Barrier Trials 13th April Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Sent off odds-on for her first run, she did not disappoint, winning by over three lengths.

Having cost 190,000 euro and hailing from a family which has produced multiple winners, she is not your normal all-weather type.

Despite looking green and racing in a hood, she proved she possesses a fair engine and it will be interesting to see how she fares against better opponents.

Royal Mews is four but has only made it to the track twice so it seems interesting that he remains with John and Thady Gosden.

Unraced at two, he was only sixth of 11 on his debut last season but was subsequently gelded and given over 100 days off.

He looked a completely different proposition when next sighted at Chelmsford in October, bolting up by over six lengths, and is the one to beat in the Subscribe To AtTheRaces On YouTube Novice Stakes.

Wise Eagle has yet to finish out of the first two in four outings for new trainer Adam Nicol, former jockey of Lady Buttons.

He has won a jumpers' bumper by a short head and a handicap at Newcastle last time out by a nose.

Up 3lb for that effort, he is clearly thriving for the sea air at Nicol's Seahouses base and should go well again in the Millbry Hill Handicap at Catterick.

Bay Bridge looks interesting for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

The New Bay colt was third of 10 on his debut at Yarmouth which looked a nice introduction - but it is his second effort which catches the eye.

He was up against Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance at Kempton and while he was beaten over five lengths into fourth, the form has a very strong look to it.

The winner won the UAE Derby recently yet Bay Bridge was ridden to try to beat him and lost two places close home. There was no disgrace in that and better can be expected this year.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.45 Captain Corcoran, 2.20 Show Yourself, 2.50 Wise Eagle, 3.20 Equidae, 3.50 Chookie Dunedin, 4.20 Sage Advice, 4.50 Avior Star.

GOWRAN: 4.00 Handel, 4.30 Elizabethan, 5.00 Sister Lola, 5.30 Bella Coaster, 6.00 Frill, 6.30 Dewcup, 7.00 Patchouli.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Rosie Powers, 1.30 Abel Tasman, 2.00 Royal Mews, 2.30 Emerald Fox, 3.00 River Wharfe, 3.30 King's Knight, 4.05 Mummy Bear, 4.35 Soyounique.

NEWCASTLE: 4.45 Starfighter, 5.15 Bay Bridge, 5.45 Rare Groove, 6.15 Lion Tower, 6.45 Forest Falcon, 7.15 Dapper Bob, 7.45 Captainofthebounty, 8.15 Carbon Positive.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.10 Dubawi Sands, 2.40 Plymouth Rock, 3.10 Ready Freddie Go, 3.40 Muker, 4.10 OCEAN WIND (NAP), 4.40 Finest Sound, 5.10 Encourage.

DOUBLE: Ocean Wind and Muker.