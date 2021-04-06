Friday Tips

Dashel Drasher can cap an excellent campaign with a second Grade One success in the Marsh Chase at Aintree.

Jeremy Scott's second-season chaser took the Ascot Chase in game fashion to open his account at the top level in February.

The eight-year-old will arrive on Merseyside a fresh horse, having missed the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham because the ground had dried out too much at Prestbury Park.

Scott also felt that race might have come too soon after Ascot. He has had an extra three weeks to prepare Dashel Drasher for this and ground conditions should be fine.

The visual spectacle on the second afternoon is the Randox Topham Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences.

Huntsman Son looks an ideal type for this race. The 11-year-old, trained by Alex Hales, is a sound jumper and has been lightly campaigned.

A winner on his seasonal debut at Wetherby in October on his first race for 538 days, Huntsman Son was a creditable sixth of 21 to The Shunter in the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival in his first race since December.

He should be cherry-ripe for this test.

Fiddlerontheroof can give trainer Colin Tizzard a third win in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase.

Tizzard struck with Native River in 2016 and Lostintranslation in 2019, and Fiddlerontheroof arrives with a similar profile having proved himself in top company.

Running Monkfish to six and a half lengths in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham was a top-drawer effort. He can gain handsome compensation.

Streets Of Doyen can land a deserved success in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle after posting a fine effort in defeat at Cheltenham.

The Irish raider, trained by John McConnell, stayed on well to take third place behind Vanillier in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

He has won four times over this distance earlier in the season and should find the going to his liking.

Soaring Star can sparkle on his seasonal debut in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap at Leicester.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old ran respectably in all his six starts last season and looks the type to progress in 2021.

His sole success to date came at Ayr in August, but he went close to ending the campaign on a high when only beaten a length by Flying Pursuit at Doncaster in October.

Granted normal improvement during the winter Soaring Star can kick-start the new turf season by recording a second career win.

Ensyaaby shaped well on both his starts last term to suggest he can win races - and Marcus Tregoning's three-year-old can strike in the BoscaSports Transforming Retail Betting Display Novice Stakes.

The son of Dark Angel shaped well when sixth to Ibiza Rocks at Newbury in September and only failed by a head to peg back Autumn Twilight at Salisbury two weeks later.

He was 11-4 favourite that day and can recoup losses in this seven-furlong contest.

Taqareer looks the one to be on on in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

The gelded son of Frankel won once from three starts in 2020 and made a highly encouraging start to the new campaign when runner-up at Doncaster a couple of weeks later.

He looked primed to go one better on his return to the all-weather.

SELECTIONS:

AINTREE: 1.45 Edwardstone, 2.20 Dusart, 2.50 Fiddlerontheontheroof, 3.25 Dashel Drasher, 4.05 HUNTSMAN SON (NAP), 4.40 Streets Of Doyen, 5.15 Tomorrow Mystery.

KEMPTON: 4.35 Lammas, 5.05 Helluvaboy, 5.40 Red Square, 6.10 Temur Khan, 6.40 Show Me A Sunset, 7.10 Breath Of Sun, 7.40 Taqareer, 8.10 Hold Fast.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Crypto Quest, 1.35 Hot Diva, 2.10 Ensyaaby, 2.40 Soaring Star, 3.15 Boss Power, 3.55 Law Of The Sea, 4.30 Sword Beach.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.00 Taste The Fear, 2.30 Clondaw Storm, 3.05 Cailin Dearg, 3.47 Spirit Of Hale, 4.22 Wind Of Hope, 4.55 Agent Valdez, 5.30 Getaway Jewel.

WEXFORD: 4.15 Low Lie The Fields, 4.50 Suil Alainn, 5.25 Captain Mc, 5.55 Roscomroe, 6.25 Dr Mikey, 6.55 Getaday, 7.25 Whispering Waters.

DOUBLE: Dashel Drasher and Huntsman Son.