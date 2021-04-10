Sunday Tips

Hurricane Mitch is Keith Hamer's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting on Sunday.

Hurricane Mitch can blow his rivals away in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Warwick.

Harry Fry's six-year-old has yet to score in four attempts in bumpers and maiden hurdles but has finished second in his last three.

Hurricane Mitch was well-beaten when runner-up at Sedgefield in November, but consequently returns from his winter break on a potentially favourable rating of just 107.

He does so too with both a first-time tongue strap and cheekpieces applied and with his yard in significantly better form than when he last appeared.

Hurricane Mitch ran with promise here on his racecourse debut when fifth behind the good winner of a decent bumper - and all his efforts to date have suggested this longer trip will suit him well.

The continued drying ground should be no hindrance either, and he gets in on a lovely racing weight in this grade.

Eyes Right put in a promising first effort over fences and can open his account in the Stephen Allday Perpetual Plate Novices' Handicap Chase.

The Alan King-trained six-year-old was clear second best when making a mistake at the final fence and went down by 17 lengths.

It was a better performance than the winning margin suggests, though - and with that run under his belt and a step up to three miles, Eyes Right can go one better.

Not The Chablis should be the toast of Kelso in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old, trained by Nick Alexander, got off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences when justifying evens favouritism in good style.

Five lengths clear at the final fence, Not The Chablis idled on the run-in but was still four and a quarter lengths clear of Lord Condi at the line.

Empire De Maulde returns from a break, and after the third wind operation of his career, in pursuit of his second successive course victory in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase.

James Ewart's seven-year-old sprang a minor surprise when winning here over a furlong shorter than this trip in late December.

Rachael McDonald retains the partnership, and her 5lb claim, while Empire De Maulde is up only 2lb for his success.

He has already proved too that he is able to run very well fresh, having won at his first attempt this season when returning from a near 220-day absence.

Queen Among Kings may gain a deserved success after a narrow defeat at Plumpton, back at the East Sussex track.

Andy Irvine's seven-year-old went down by a short head to stablemate O'Rahilly after a terrific tussle at the business end of the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

The East Grinstead trainer steps Queen Among Kings up to three miles and a furlong for the Sky Sports Racing Handicap Hurdle, and it can bring about a change of luck.

Counteract made a winning debut over fences at Wincanton and can double that up in the William Purslow Memorial Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

After the six-year-old cut no ice in five starts over hurdles, trainer Suzy Smith decided to wait no longer to switch him to the bigger obstacles.

It worked a dream, with Counteract looking a natural on the spring ground. A 10lb rise for an emphatic nine-length success should not stop him going in again.

SELECTIONS:

KELSO: 2.00 Presentandcounting, 2.31 Sidi Ismael, 3.05 Not The Chablis, 3.36 Empire De Maulde, 4.10 Animore, 4.41 Alone No More, 5.11 Well Educated.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.40 Salvucci, 2.10 Poetic Flare, 2.40 Joan Of Arc, 3.15 Real Appeal, 3.45 Bolshoi Ballet, 4.20 Irwin, 4.50 Shona Mea, 5.20 Fugacious.

PLUMPTON: 2.15 Gylo, 2.50 Aheadfullofdreams, 3.20 Neff, 3.50 Queen Among Kings, 4.25 Tamaris, 4.55 Counteract, 5.30 Credo.

WARWICK: 1.50 Onagatheringstorm, 2.23 Raffle Ticket, 2.55 Eyes Right, 3.28 Lady Cylla, 4.00 Goodnight Charlie, 4.33 Huntsmans Jog, 5.03 HURRICANE MITCH (NAP).

DOUBLE: Hurricane Mitch and Eyes Right.