Monday Tips

Swinging Eddie can get punters off to a flying start in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Wolverhampton.

In-form Grant Tuer sends his course specialist back down to Dunstall Park for the opening contest from his North Yorkshire base.

Swinging Eddie moves up to just beyond a mile again, having previously fared well at an extended nine furlongs when a decent third here last summer before returning from a break for two successful visits in three attempts over just seven.

The five-year-old is up 5lb for his victory at the end of last month, but that was a performance with a bit of substance for this grade.

Most compelling of all is the current well-being of Tuer's string, having recorded a treble at Newcastle last week and a 100 per cent success rate on that card. Swinging Eddie looks well capable of keeping the good run going.

Tuer has so far eked just one win out of Kaafy, who could well double that tally in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

Kaafy has a patchy overall record but was back in good heart again with an encouraging second here, on the card which yielded Swinging Eddie's victory.

It was only deep in the final furlong, over this same trip, that Kaafy was outgunned - and despite a 4lb rise for that half-length defeat, he has a very feasible opportunity to go one better.

Masque Of Anarchy has run with promise on all three starts for his new stable, after returning from a long break at the start of last month.

The first two of those efforts came here, latterly at this distance, before he ran well over further despite finding himself in an awkward early position at Bath.

He should be more at home back here, and has shown enough of late to suggest he can break his duck at this moderate level.

In the closing Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap, Pips Tune may strike a winning chord.

The son of Helmet raced exclusively at Southwell in three novice and two handicap starts, after making his debut in December, until trying this course and distance last month.

He gave himself a tough task after starting slowly but picked up well to finish a near five-length third of 13.

Pips Tune has been dropped 1lb for that effort, keeping him neatly in this realistic grade, and he could easily fare better from a decent draw at his second attempt here.

There are two Flat fixtures on the turf at Redcar and Windsor - and Pleasant Man catches the eye at the Berkshire track, in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Stakes.

Roger Charlton's colt is one of two who must concede a winner's penalty, and he appeals as the obvious pick of the pair.

He scored comfortably as favourite on debut at Haydock in September, before heading for the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket three weeks later.

Pleasant Man was last of five throughout there, but beaten little more than four lengths and therefore sets a lofty standard as he seeks to justify his Dante and Derby entries - with the move up from a mile to 10 furlongs highly likely to help him.

At Redcar, Super Over is of obvious interest in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Archie Watson's colt has acquired cheekpieces since failing by just a short head on debut over this trip at Newcastle in November - when he ran with promise but left the impression both the experience, and the headgear, will be of assistance.

Over jumps at Huntingdon, former point-to-point winner Powerstown Park is likely to be very popular on his switch to fences after three very easy handicap hurdle wins last month.

But Iconic Muddle's hurdles form was at least as good last year, and he too has always looked as if fences will suit.

Gary Moore's grey ran with credit when third trying to give weight to a very useful winner on his debut over the bigger obstacles at Warwick in December and should be a significant threat to the likely favourite on his return in the Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Emma Lamb, 1.30 Undisputed, 2.00 Iconic Muddle, 2.30 Olympic Conqueror, 3.00 Misstree Song, 3.30 Go Steady, 4.00 Mackie Dee, 4.30 Samatian.

REDCAR: 1.50 May Blossom, 2.20 Super Over, 2.50 Mr Excellency, 3.20 Kettle Hill, 3.50 Jack Kennedy, 4.25 Chase The Dollar, 5.00 Contrast, 5.30 Spantik.

WINDSOR: 1.40 Spring Is Sprung, 2.10 Aish, 2.40 Pleasant Man, 3.10 Going Underground, 3.40 The Lamplighter, 4.10 Fiordland, 4.40 Heaven Forfend.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 SWINGING EDDIE (NAP), 5.20 Masque Of Anarchy, 5.50 Seas Of Elzaam, 6.20 Kaafy, 6.50 Termonator, 7.20 Greystoke, 7.50 Pips Tune.

DOUBLE: Swinging Eddie and Pips Tune.