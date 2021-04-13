Wednesday Tips

Saffron Beach is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Saffron Beach can advertise her Classic claims by making a victorious return to action in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge impressed in two starts at Headquarters last term, running out a ready four-and-a-half-length victor on her debut in a seven-furlong maiden before making the leap to Group Three company with aplomb in the Oh So Sharp Stakes.

Saffron Beach was not as visually impressive on that second occasion. But testing ground would have been against her, and she did stick to her task admirably in triumphing by half a length.

That might not have been the strongest heat, and her current mark of 101 gives Saffron Beach something to find with the likes of Sacred. But the daughter of New Bay looked as though she still had plenty of improvement to come and could have any amount still up her sleeve.

Royal Scimitar could throw his hat into the ring for the 2000 Guineas with a win in the bet365 European Free Handicap.

A Newbury novice winner last July, he was then stepped up in company by Clive Cox to tackle the Acomb at York - where he was reasonably well fancied.

Eventually beaten just under four lengths by Gear Up, that form got a boost when the winner subsequently triumphed at the top level in France - while Royal Scimitar again had to settle for minor honours on his final outing at Doncaster back in September.

The hardy New Mandate proved too good there. But Royal Scimitar's fourth reads well enough - given the winner went on to land the Royal Lodge, while the third One Ruler narrowly missed out in the Vertem Futurity Trophy, having picked up the Autumn Stakes on the way.

Global Giant arrives in winning form for the bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes, having landed the Magnolia at Kempton on his return in Britain.

Having enjoyed a luckless trip to Riyadh, when he was patently outclassed by stablemate Mishriff in the Saudi Cup, Global Giant found a switch back to Listed level an eminently easier task last month.

He had upwards of 3lb in hand of each of his rivals at the Sunbury venue. But Global Giant still impressed with a six-length stroll, and turning out in this Group Three heat could prove a shrewd move by John and Thady Gosden.

Going Places looks to be well named, judged on his two wins from three all-weather outings so far this year, and he can make a seamless adjustment back to the turf in the Weatherbys Handicap.

A comfortable three-quarter-length winner last month, Going Places seems to have thrived for the move to Archie Watson's yard and a gelding operation in the winter.

King Of Stars can make it a swift double under a 5lb penalty in the 1st Running Of The Beverley Beaker Handicap on the Westwood.

He struck at Bath last week, making virtually all before knuckling down well when challenged at the finish to prevail by just over two lengths.

The fact Mick Appleby turns him out again quickly should be noted.

Thrill Seeker is another who is being kept busy, contesting the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap at Kempton after finishing second at Chelmsford last week.

He was run out of it late in the day on that occasion, but a similar level could be good enough here.

Harry Skelton continues his jump jockeys' championship chase at Cheltenham, and Romain De Senam looks a likely type for him.

He found Clondaw Castle seven lengths too good in a Kempton Grade Three in February, with a 10lb rise for a previous wide-margin Musselburgh success perhaps proving a bit too much over three miles that day.

Moving back to an extended two and a half miles here is a definite plus.

Skelton and his trainer brother Dan can also be on the mark with Faivoir in the opening Join Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle.

He had an alternative option in the Scottish Champion Hurdle on Sunday, so it is interesting the previous Grade Two winner runs here instead.

Eaglehill can bring up his hat-trick in the Arkells Brewery Nicholson Holman Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, while Ibis Du Rheu merits a small interest in the Weatherite Handicap Chase.

Rated 147 a couple of years ago, the 10-year-old is 22lb lower - having failed to get his head in front since triumphing at Cheltenham in November 2018.

A recent run over an inadequate trip at Stratford offered a glimmer of hope, and he could be well treated back up in distance.

SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 1.40 Boonie, 2.15 Beauzon, 2.50 Simple Star, 3.25 Northern Express, 4.00 King Of Stars, 4.35 G For Gabrial, 5.10 Al Qaasim, 5.40 Susie Javea.

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Faivoir, 2.05 Romain De Senam, 2.40 Winds Of Fire, 3.15 Eaglehill, 3.50 The Domino Effect, 4.25 Ibis Du Rheu, 5.00 Hooper.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Easy To Dream, 5.15 Nellie Moon, 5.45 If You Dare, 6.15 Ransom, 6.45 Thrill Seeker, 7.15 Tokyo Chic, 7.45 Treble Clef, 8.15 Elusif.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 2.00 Surely, 2.35 Southern Lights, 3.10 Pin Your Hopes, 3.45 Lope Y Fernandez, 4.20 Climate, 4.55 The Highway Rat, 5.30 Kendred Soul, 6.00 Musalsal.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Banana, 1.50 Going Places, 2.25 Royal Scimitar, 3.00 Global Giant, 3.35 SAFFRON BEACH (NAP), 4.10 Dawndiva, 4.45 Wallem.

DOUBLE: Saffron Beach and Global Giant.