Sunday Tips

Tamaroc Du Mathan is David Clough's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Tamaroc Du Mathan can double his Grade Two tally with victory in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase at Ayr.

Paul Nicholls' Pendil winner has been beaten only by the imperious Shishkin in his three novice-chase starts - and appears to have plenty in his favour on Sunday.

The lightly-raced six-year-old is set to face a stern test against likely favourite Allmankind, and two other very useful rivals.

But whereas Dan Skelton's front-runner is taking a shot at this trip of an extended two and a half miles as an alternative after failing to handle Shishkin in the Arkle, Tamaroc Du Mathan has already demonstrated that it suits him perfectly.

Both were beaten almost exactly the same distance by Nicky Henderson's unbeaten chaser, and three-time Grade One winner, off level weights but on separate occasions this season.

Tamaroc Du Mathan, who had opened his account with an easy handicap win at Wincanton in November, was put in his place in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

But up in trip at the same course in February, he was well-supported and duly dominated a decent four-runner field.

Nicholls, who has kept him to largely flat tracks, was not tempted by Cheltenham.

He also sidestepped Aintree last week in favour of this assignment - and although Tamaroc Du Mathan has raced almost exclusively on right-handed tracks in just eight career starts over hurdles and fences, he outran odds of 50-1 to be beaten under two lengths in a big handicap at Newbury last year.

This weekend's forecast good ground should be perfect for him.

The feature race at Ayr, on a day when Newbury also provides top-class Flat action, is of course the Scottish Grand National.

There is a notably strong home challenge in this year's typically competitive renewal of the marathon.

But one big-priced contender who could be lurking on a very dangerous mark hails from just south of the border - despite a name which suggests otherwise.

The Dutchman's letter-heavy form figures are not immediately enticing - but they are misleading, in that he is nowhere near as bad a jumper as they imply.

Trained in Cumbria by the in-form Tristan Davidson, the 11-year-old was being targeted at this race 12 months ago until coronavirus caused its cancellation.

He was still travelling fine when unseating on the second circuit in the 2018 Grand National - and after a long break, has run just four times since switching to current connections.

The Dutchman was a head second in a good veterans' handicap at Haydock, was then in front when falling four out in a Grade Three at Wetherby and still very much in contention before exiting Newcastle's Eider Chase.

Irish challenger Anna Bunina is of significant interest in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.

John McConnell's mare is very ground dependent and is partially handicapped on some performances way below her best on softer surfaces.

She was sent off at a massive 125-1 in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham but ran admirably, on ground which was still probably easier than her ideal, to be beaten under six lengths.

On that effort, Anna Bunina has only three lengths to make up on the well-fancied Milkwood - on very similar terms in this limited handicap - yet is around four times the price. The booking of champion jockey Brian Hughes is eyecatching, too.

Newbury's card includes two Group Three Classic trials, in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes and Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes.

In the latter, the vibes are good that Chindit can resume winning ways.

Richard Hannon's 2000 Guineas hope simply appeared to get stuck in the mud when running way below expectations on his final juvenile start in the Dewhurst.

Chindit looked far better than that in three progressive victories on lively summer ground, up to Group Two level over this trip, and - with conditions once more to his liking - can show his true potential again.

Roger Charlton's Lucid Dreamer was unbeaten in two starts last year, including over this course and distance, and may be able to surprise some well-touted rivals as she goes up in class for the Dubai Duty Free - which is registered as the Fred Darling Stakes.

The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes is a third Group Three contest, in which Al Aasy is another who can bounce back from a disappointing run.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.15 King D'argent, 1.50 Marown, 2.25 Anna Bunina, 3.00 TAMAROC DU MATHAN (NAP), 3.35 The Dutchman, 4.10 Wetlands, 4.45 Floating Rock, 5.20 Home Fire.

DUNDALK: 1.10 Mrs Bouquet, 1.45 Indignation, 2.20 Blue Shadow, 2.55 Gormanston, 3.30 Ablah, 4.05 Sister Lola, 4.40 Slade Runner, 5.15 Shahaada.

NEWBURY: 1.00 Masnoon, 1.35 Al Aasy, 2.10 Lucid Dreamer, 2.45 Chindit, 3.20 Nugget, 3.55 Counsel, 4.30 Title, 5.05 Aaddeey.

STRATFORD: 11.45 Wbee, 12.15 Furius De Ciergues, 12.50 Jeremy Pass, 1.22 Pottlereaghexpress, 1.57 Rob The Getaway, 2.32 Sid Hoodie, 3.07 Zamparelli.

TRAMORE: 1.30 Gelee Blanche, 2.03 En Beton, 2.38 Priory Park, 3.13 Us And Them, 3.48 Kitten Rock, 4.20 Espion Du Chenet, 4.55 Memorable Daise.

WINCANTON: 12.00 Shantou Flyer, 12.30 Air Navigator, 1.05 Kendelu, 1.40 Valseur Du Granval, 2.15 Get The Appeal, 2.50 Casa Loupi, 3.25 Le Chiffre D'Or.

DOUBLE: Tamaroc Du Mathan and Chindit.