Monday Tips

Outrage can cause a stir in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap at Windsor.

Daniel and Claire Kubler's experienced sprinter was a three-time winner on the turf in his youth but has been confined to all-weather surfaces in his last 10 runs.

He has flourished too, with several fine placed efforts and two Lingfield victories over this minimum trip.

As a result, the in-form nine-year-old finds himself able to race from a 10lb lower rating on turf - and he has a fine opportunity to take advantage.

Outrage must have quick ground to show his best, and seems assured of that on his return to a course he has visited just twice but where he scored on his second of 52 career starts six years ago.

Stunt will be back at Windsor too, in her case for the second time in as many racecourse attempts.

Archie Watson's juvenile was drawn widest in a field of 10 on her debut at the end of last month, over the course and distance she will again encounter in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

In the circumstances, she ran with promise to finish a closing third and is well worth another opportunity at the minimum trip.

Oisin Murphy replaces Cieren Fallon for their fellow retained owners, and improvement can be expected from a filly who has already shown enough to suggest she should be well capable of winning at this level at least.

Roger Varian's Save A Forest is, by contrast, already a winner - and has prospects of following up on her turf debut in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Handicap.

Save A Forest has run exclusively at Wolverhampton to date, and progressed with each of her three runs.

She is set a different test this time, switching to handicap company as well as grass and up just half a furlong in trip.

Save A Forest appeared to learn plenty from her first run to second, slowly away on debut and finish well into fifth of 10 on her December debut.

She was a beaten favourite on her return seven weeks later, but it was still an improved effort as a two-length third - before cracking the code in maiden company last time, despite being pushed wide into the straight.

Well on top in the end, she has a progressive profile and gets in here on a rating which may well prove favourable.

Jockey Kevin Stott and trainer Kevin Ryan have a busy day in prospect at Pontefract, and could strike together with Ventura Rascal in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap.

Ventura Rascal was returning from an eight-month break when he just ran out of puff up the hill here after leading a furlong out over this same trip of a mile.

Stamina was cited by some as the likely issue in search of a hat-trick after Beverley and Catterick victories over slightly shorter last summer.

But it is equally plausible he could have been just short of full fitness in the circumstances, and off an unchanged rating Ventura Rascal can settle the issue.

There are three jumps meetings in Britain on Monday, and Kempton's evening card closes with an investment opportunity.

Paul Nicholls' Switch Hitter was the narrow winner of a good race over course and distance last month and should go well again in the Vbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle.

He is up 5lb for his recent success, but the capable Angus Cheleda's claim more than compensates.

SELECTIONS

HEXHAM: 1.20 Follow Your Fire, 1.52 Geromino, 2.22 Little Actress, 2.52 Cudgel, 3.22 Aire Valley Lad, 3.52 Black River, 4.30 Fever Roque, 5.05 Fly By Milan.

KEMPTON: 4.50 Chez Hans, 5.20 Adrien Du Pont, 5.50 Chives, 6.20 Mortens Leam, 6.50 Captain Morgs, 7.20 Templepark, 7.50 Switch Hitter.

LIMERICK: 1.45 Eyre Square, 2.15 Rambling Rose, 2.45 Not Available, 3.15 Grange Island, 3.45 Amlad, 4.20 Justakeg, 4.55 Seangoell, 5.25 Macs Legend.

MARKET RASEN: 4.25 Gilbertina, 5.00 Ripper Roo, 5.30 Bring The Bacon, 6.00 Linelee King, 6.30 Arthur's Sixpence, 7.00 Bazarov, 7.30 Theocrat.

PONTEFRACT: 1.00 Smullen, 1.30 Justanotherbottle, 2.00 Wemyss Point, 2.30 Ventura Rascal, 3.00 Dapper Man, 3.30 Three Hat Day, 4.00 Soller Bay.

TRAMORE: 4.05 The Truant, 4.35 Don Diablo, 5.10 High Glory, 5.40 Shantou Sisu, 6.10 Doldido, 6.40 Vodka Society, 7.10 Wrong Direction.

WINDSOR: 1.10 Stunt, 1.40 Aria Rose, 2.10 OUTRAGE (NAP), 2.40 Save A Forest, 3.10 In The Breeze, 3.40 Della Mare, 4.15 Major Valentine, 4.45 Bad Company.