Tuesday Tips

Harrovian can prove himself the class act in the City And Suburban Handicap at Epsom.

John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old has long been highly consistent in top handicap company and appears to have plenty in his favour as he returns for his third campaign.

The only two significant blips on Harrovian's career record have both come at York, last of seven in unsuitably soft ground in October 2019 and when never managing to get into contention in last year's John Smith's Cup.

He has never been out of the money in nine other starts, winning three times.

This will be his first visit to Epsom and its unique contours, but he has run well on a variety of tracks - undulating or otherwise. He can be assured of his favoured ground conditions - and with Frankie Dettori back to assist, having won on him over very close to this trip at Doncaster last summer, he is sure to be in the thick of it again.

Valyrian Steel should thrive on a better surface in the Great Metropolitan Handicap after coming unstuck on soft ground in his final start of 2020.

Roger Varian's runner had looked an animal of potential in winning his first two starts, getting off the mark at the first opportunity when racing resumed on June 1 at Newcastle before following up in a Beverley novice event in September.

He looked in need of that Westwood outing after 113 days on the sidelines as he made hard work of what appeared a relatively easy task, but the fact he was not impressive in victory ensured the handicapper could not go too mad.

A starting perch of 89 looked fair enough at York in October, but Valyrian Steel was found out on autumn ground over an extended 10 furlongs, having to settle for third as favourite.

Stepping up to 12 furlongs is a bit of a question mark as his dam was a sprinter, but Varian clearly thinks he is up to the task.

Hector De Maris can provide Aidan O'Brien with back-to-back wins in the Blue Riband Trial.

The Ballydoyle handler saddled Cape Of Good Hope to win the last running of the Listed contest in 2019 and appears to have another strong contender.

Hector De Maris was a slow burner as a juvenile, placing on three of his first four starts before eventually getting off the mark in a backend nursery at Naas.

That was quite an impressive performance off a mark of 89, meaning he is now rated 94 ahead of his return to action.

He will likely need to improve again to win this recognised Derby trial, but O'Brien has his string in fantastic form and it would be no surprise to see this son of Camelot take his game to another level as a three-year-old.

Charlie Appleby's runners are also firing on all cylinders and Royal Fleet is another likely winner in the Quinnbet 2nd To The Favourite Special Novice Stakes at Yarmouth.

The son of Dubawi finished with a flourish to make a winning debut at Kempton in November, form which has been well advertised by the subsequent Redcar success of the runner-up Ilza'Eem.

Royal Fleet is expected to be capable of defying a penalty in novice company before stepping in grade.

Margub can feel the benefit of his first run in 634 days as he lines up in the wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk Handicap at Dunstall Park, while Stars In The Night can make it a hat-trick for the season in the Rolleston Revival Village Event Handicap at Southwell.

Harry and Dan Skelton have been in flying form in recent days and Ambassador can keep the wagon rolling in the Dust Free Horse Bedding Envirobed 01785719996 Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

SELECTIONS:

EPSOM: 1.45 Duke Of Firenze, 2.15 Hector De Maris, 2.50 HARROVIAN (NAP), 3.20 Fast Steps, 3.55 Valyrian Steel, 4.30 Year Of The Dragon.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Cooper's Cross, 1.30 Costly Diamond, 2.05 Ambassador, 2.40 Tico Times, 3.10 Kildrum, 3.45 Just A Sip, 4.20 Stratagem, 4.57 Lactara.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Cruising, 6.00 Upside Down, 6.30 Little India, 7.00 Stars In The Night, 7.30 Red Allure, 8.00 Catesby, 8.30 Contingency Fee.

TIPPERARY: 4.40 Caleta Sunrise, 5.10 Early Warning, 5.40 No Speed Limit, 6.10 Indigo Balance, 6.40 New Reality, 7.10 Harpocrates, 7.40 Voice Of Hope, 8.10 Aussie Valentine.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Anniemation, 4.50 Taa Laa, 5.20 Tyger Bay, 5.50 Wiff Waff, 6.20 Lion's Vigil, 6.50 Percy's Pride, 7.20 Margub, 7.50 Stylish Performer, 8.20 Puffin Island.

YARMOUTH: 1.20 Urtzi, 1.55 Robasta, 2.30 The First King, 3.00 Coldstream, 3.35 Noble Queen, 4.10 Winter Snowdrop, 4.45 Royal Fleet, 5.15 Whittle Le Woods.

DOUBLE: Harrovian and Valyrian Steel.