Sunday's Tips

Keith Hamer previews Sunday's action including a tip for every race on every card in Britain and Ireland.

Dreamweaver should have conditions in his favour as he seeks to make a winning seasonal debut at Salisbury on Sunday.

The Mastercraftsman gelding needs a fast surface to be most effective and the ground seems sure to suit at the Wiltshire track.

Dreamweaver's sole success in 2020 came over this distance of a mile and a half at Haydock, where he did it in style.

Relishing the surface, the five-year-old was a convincing winner by three and a quarter lengths that day.

Walker, who trained the horse's dam Livia's Dream, feels Dreamweaver will continue to progress this season and his faith can be rewarded in the Byerley Stud Handicap.

A gelding operation may well bring about improvement in Got No Dollars.

The three-year-old, trained by Richard Hughes, only made his debut in January and ran his best race to date on the latest of his four starts at Chelmsford when he was unlucky in running.

The step up to a mile and a quarter undoubtedly suited Got No Dollars, who was also blinkered for the first time, but he was badly hampered when in second place over a furlong out.

He faded into sixth place behind Sergeant Major, but it was still a good run and with the benefit of being gelded, Got No Dollars can open his account.

Bobby Kennedy shaped well on his first run for 150 days after being gelded and can go one better in the AJN Steelstock Handicap.

The Denis Coakley-trained three-year-old was caught in the dying strides when beaten a short head by Omany Amber at Wolverhampton.

He may have got lonely as he had been in front for two furlongs that day. Ridden with a little more restraint, Bobby Kennedy can make amends.

A return to the turf can see Adjourned score for the first time since he made a winning debut.

Since landing a bumper at Southwell in October 2018, Adjourned has failed to hit the target in a total of 12 starts on the Flat and over jumps.

The Rip Van Winkle gelding ran some decent races on turf over hurdles and that should stand him in good stead in the Lester Brunt Wealth Management Handicap.

Trinity Lake can build on an encouraging first run for 192 days by taking the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Wetherby.

Declan Carroll's five-year-old had no answer to Dirty Rascal's surge after leading two furlongs out at Leicester.

Dirty Rascal had race fitness on his side while Trinity Lake looked to need the outing. The Dansili gelding can go one better here.

Ametist can justify the faith of connections by making it two wins from three starts in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Novice Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old gelding, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, had his only two career starts in June.

Third on his debut at Yarmouth, Ametist turned out again 12 days later and duly landed the odds at Chepstow.

He is hard to assess at this stage, but it would be no surprise if he went on to better things after defying a 7lb penalty.

Noon Star will have to win the racingtv.com Fillies' Novice Stakes if she is to have any chance of keeping her engagement in the Cazoo Oaks, for which she is as low as 20-1 with some bookmakers.

Carrying the Juddmonte colours, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly won the second of her two starts in pleasing fashion at Nottingham last term.

There is no doubting her pedigree, being by Galileo out of multiple Group One winner Midday, and she has shown promise, but she needs to do more and quickly if she is to develop into a Classic contender.

Good Earth made light of a 170-day absence to win at the 17th attempt at Nottingham recently when sent off the 3-1 favourite.

Jamie Osborne's four-year-old gelding duly obliged to score by one length verdict from Refuge.

He did not incur a penalty as it was a race for apprentice jockeys, which is one of the reasons he is turning out again quickly in the Boscasports Retail Tote Displays Worldwide Handicap.

NAVAN: 1.50 Swift One, 2.20 Screen Siren, 2.50 Colfer Kay, 3.20 Lipizzaner, 3.50 Thinking Of You, 4.20 Santiago, 4.50 Lady Dahlia, 5.20 Vultan.

SALISBURY: 2.00 Angel Bleu, 2.30 Vape, 3.00 George Morland, 3.30 Serena's Queen, 4.00 Got No Dollars, 4.30 DREAMWEAVER (NAP), 5.00 Bobby Kennedy, 5.30 Adjourned.

WETHERBY: 2.10 Noon Star, 2.40 Pinball Wizard, 3.10 Ametist, 3.40 Trinity Lake, 4.10 Treble Treble, 4.40 Good Earth, 5.10 Kabuto.

DOUBLE: Dreamweaver and Got No Dollars.