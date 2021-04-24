Monday's Tips

Bielsa could not live up to expectations last season but can take advantage of a drop in grade to start 2021 in the right vein with victory at Ayr.

The son of Invincible Spirit was sent off 5-1 favourite for one of the big sprint handicaps of the summer, the Wokingham, at Royal Ascot but was well beaten as stablemate Hey Jonesy took the spoils.

The Kevin Ryan-trained gelding had wind surgery after a disappointing effort at Haydock, but then ran respectably back in top handicap company in the Ayr Gold Cup and the Coral Sprint Trophy at York.

On the plus side, Bielsa has been dropped a few pounds in the ratings, has had his wind tweaked again and can capitalise on that to win the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

It could well spark a form revival for the rest of the season.

Pearl Warrior can give new connections a boost by defying top-weight in the William Hill Play Responsibily Handicap.

The five-year-old was a good servant for Johnny Murtagh in Ireland, winning four of his 17 races.

Arguably his best effort in defeat came at Galway in August when he was fourth to subsequent Group One scorer Princess Zoe in a premier handicap over a mile and a half. He could be a decent acquisition for the Iain Jardine stable.

Tommy G can register a fifth course triumph in the williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Four of the Jim Goldie-trained sprinter's six career victories have come at the Scottish track.

The eight-year-old has come down the ratings which will help him regain the winning thread.

Water's Edge is unbeaten in three races at Windsor and can make it four with victory in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

The Berkshire venue has been a happy hunting ground for the George Baker-trained five-year-old with a treble of strikes over a mile and a quarter.

Water's Edge will be all the better for his seasonal debut at Doncaster last month, when he ran better than his final position might suggest.

He made progress to try to get into the race won by Throne Hall, only for the lack of a recent outing taking its toll as he weakened away.

The Footstepsinthesand gelding will be seen in a better light back on familiar territory.

Kohinoor is worth a chance in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap.

Clive Cox has an excellent record with his sprinters and he keeps faith with the three-year-old filly, who showed some ability last term.

Winning one of her five starts, she looks the type to do better and starts the campaign on a workable mark.

Ranco can overcome a 5lb penalty for a recent success over the extended one-mile-three-furlong trip.

The David Pipe-trained four-year-old can repeat the trick in the Download The At The Races App Handicap.

Spanish Angel can build on an encouraging first run for trainer Ruth Carr by landing the Over 60 Betting Sites At bettingsites.ltd.uk Handicap at Thirsk.

Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, Spanish Angel looked unlucky at Newcastle when he was denied a clear run at a crucial time and only went down by a length and a quarter when fourth to Treble Treble.

As that was his first race for six months, improvement can be expected.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.00 Love de Vega, 1.35 Gunnerside, 2.10 BIELSA (NAP), 2.40 Tommy G, 3.15 Summa Peto, 3.45 Brequet Boy, 4.20 Pearl Warrior.

LINGFIELD: 2.00 Chinese Whisperer, 2.30 Andonno, 3.05 Moselle Valley, 3.35 Modmin, 4.05 Avorisk El Perils, 4.40 Azets, 5.15 Shaqeeqa.

NAAS: 1.25 Freedom Of Speech, 1.55 Zig Zag Zaggy, 2.25 Make A Challenge, 2.55 Eylara, 3.30 Nailed Down, 4.00 Ecliptic Moon, 4.35 Flora, 5.10 Torino.

SOUTHWELL: 1.50 Villanelle, 2.20 Sahara Spear, 2.50 Little Gem, 3.25 Eagle's Foot, 3.55 Soaring Star. 4.30 Arctic Emperor, 5.05 Sociologist.

THIRSK: 5.00 Low Profile, 5.30 Electric Love, 6.00 Avoir Star, 6.30 Spanish Angel, 7.00 Mabdaa, 7.30 Malhoob, 8.00 The Big House.

WINDSOR: 4.50 Spring Bloom, 5.20 Spring Is Sprung, 5.50 Stay Well, 6.20 Water's Edge, 6.50 Kohinoor, 7.20 Beija Flor 7.50 Ranco.

DOUBLE: Bielsa and Pearl Warrior.