Tuesday's Tips

Black Lotus can make the leap to Listed glory in the British EBF Supporting Racing To School Nottinghamshire Oaks Stakes at Nottingham.

Chris Wall's six-year-old starts 2021 on a career-high mark after series of fine efforts last year, highlighted by a close-up second at this level at Yarmouth back in September.

Black Lotus had certainly earnt a chance in Listed company, chasing home the likes of the 109-rated Montatham and black-type filly Award Scheme in the early part of the season.

Admittedly her first switch up in calibre over 12 furlongs at York did not go to plan, but back over 10 furlongs on a fast surface at Yarmouth, Black Lotus ran a much better race in finishing second to Majestic Noor.

Her final run on testing ground in Newmarket Group Three was a write-off, but Black Lotus can be forgiven that effort and lining up over a mile and a quarter again in what appears an average event for its class, Black Lotus may be able to take advantage.

Royal Dynasty made a victorious return from a lengthy lay off earlier in the month and can follow up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap.

Having been off the track since September, Royal Dynasty possibly benefitted from a lack of early pace at Chelmsford as she came from the back of the field to run down all her rivals in the straight.

The second, Thrill Seeker, was a previous winner, while third-placed Margub has subsequently claimed his own recent victory, giving the form a pleasing feel.

The handicapper imposed a 4lb rise for that victory and while Royal Dynasty has yet to win on turf, she has shown ability before and is clearly in good heart.

First Connection showed some promise on an initial defeat and is worth another chance in Yarmouth's Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes.

He was beaten eight and a half lengths in sixth on the first attempt - but it was not an effort devoid of potential and he should be wiser for the experience.

Worthily is a fascinating contender in Lingfield's Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Novice Stakes.

This son of Point Of Entry boasts a fine pedigree as a half-brother to Lucarno, Flying Officer and Thought Worthy amongst others, and he made a fine impression when winning on his racecourse bow at Newbury in June.

Connections then opted to take the plunge in the Derby at Epsom, a decision that did not really pay off as Worthily trailed home last in a race that only ever centred on the front three.

Worthily was likely purely outclassed and has been off the track since, but this looks a nice opportunity to blow out the cobwebs ahead of better targets.

Noman looked as though he would thrive for a move up in distance when winning at Wolverhampton in October.

He moves up to 10 furlongs in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novice Stakes at Ayr and looks a likely type.

Zulu Zander can complete a quickfire Brighton double in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

He struck gold at the seaside track's opening meeting of the year and clearly enjoys the challenges the course presents.

It is day one of the Punchestown Festival and Nube Negra could prove the value call in the feature William Hill Champion Chase.

Dan Skelton had campaigned his charge sparingly this term, having just one run - when beating Altior at Kempton - before heading for the Cheltenham Festival, where he suffered a bit of bad luck.

Having moved nicely, champion jockey Harry Skelton did not have to get to work on his mount until approaching the second-last, before a slight stumble at the final obstacle cost him momentum in what was a flying finish.

Beaten just half a length by Put The Kettle On, with the reopposing Chacun Pour Soi a length back in third, Nube Negra has every chance of going one better.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 5.00 Asdaa, 5.35 Pearl Of Qatar, 6.10 Flying Moon, 6.40 Greengage, 7.15 Noman, 7.45 Hong Kong Harry, 8.15 Kraken Filly.

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Zulu Zander, 2.30 Golden Rainbow, 3.00 Holdenhurst, 3.35 Vape, 4.05 Wolflet, 4.40 Bombastic, 5.15 Velocity.

LINGFIELD: 4.35 Headley George, 5.10 Reeceltic, 5.45 Action Hero, 6.20 Lottie Marie, 6.50 Charlie Arthur, 7.25 Worthily, 7.55 Spanish Kiss.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.50 Pink Storm, 2.20 Sun Festival, 2.50 Divine Magic, 3.20 Royal Dynasty, 3.55 BLACK LOTUS (NAP), 4.30 Monsieur Lambrays, 5.05 Shalaa Asker.

PUNCHESTOWN: 3.40 You Say Nothing, 4.15 Echoes In Rain, 4.50 Magic Tricks, 5.25 Nube Negra, 5.55 Heronord, 6.30 Envoi Allen, 7.00 Dubai Dandy, 7.35 King Of Cashel.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Ladywood, 1.35 Restitution, 2.10 Goddess Of Fire, 2.40 First Connection, 3.15 Byzantia, 3.50 Dazzling Dan, 4.25 Velvet Vista.

DOUBLE: Black Lotus and Worthily.