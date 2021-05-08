Sunday Tips

David Clough previews Sunday's action in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Plumpton.

Bob Backus should be supported as he seeks to double up in division two of the Buy The Plumpton History Book Now Handicap Hurdle.

Anthony Honeyball's six-year-old was breaking his duck, at his fifth career attempt, over the course and distance last month.

In only his second handicap, having unseated early in similar company at Fontwell in March, Bob Backus was also trying this longer trip and wearing blinkers for the first time.

It was a recipe which clearly worked as he put up a convincing performance to win by two and a half lengths.

A sounder surface was probably a significant help too, after he had failed to get competitive in three winter appearances in novice and maiden hurdles on much softer ground.

Jockey Ben Godfrey also retains the winning partnership, with his 5lb claim a handy asset, so much is in place for further progress from an 8lb higher rating after Bob Backus initially entered handicaps on the lowly mark of 80.

Iconic Muddle must defy a significantly stiffer assessment, but is another who is surely capable of improvement in the tote.co.uk Handicap Chase.

Gary Moore's grey has to give weight all round and carry 11st 11lb, but he has the lightly-raced profile of a progressive horse who is likely to prove better over fences than he was hurdles.

Iconic Muddle put up some decent efforts over timber too, including when he capped a notably consistent 2019/20 campaign with a wide-margin novice victory in heavy ground here.

He is at least as good on a quicker surface and back at this shorter distance, as he has shown in just two runs since - both over fences.

There was a little cut in the ground when he was a near nine-length third on chasing debut to the prolific King D'argent at Warwick in December - with another two-time winning chaser Belargus in second.

Then after a four-month break, Iconic Muddle again ran well but could not quite peg back the useful Exelerator Express at Huntingdon.

The eight-year-old is up another 4lb but nonetheless has a good opportunity to go one better.

It is jump racing only in Britain on Sunday, and the other card is at Ludlow - where Sir Sholokhov can remain unbeaten over fences as he moves up in trip again for the Premiershelters Novices' Handicap Chase.

Harry Whittington's six-year-old is a former Irish point-to-point winner, so has the credentials to be a three-mile winner under rules too.

Sir Sholokhov has just one moderate effort on his CV, in four appearances since joining Whittington, on his return from a winter break when the yard was short of winners.

He was doubtless flattered before then to finish within three lengths of rising star My Drogo in a Newbury maiden hurdle which had little strength in depth.

But since being switched to fences, he has looked pretty smart in two victories himself at Sedgefield and Newton Abbot - and on forecast good ground which clearly suits, he has an obvious chance to complete the hat-trick here.

An hour later, Danse Idol may be rewarded for her consistency with a return to the winner's enclosure in the Visit racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old has fared well over fences since moving from Paul Nicholls' yard to Dan Skelton three months ago.

She has already won once, at around this trip at Southwell, in four attempts - and run with credit in two of the other three.

Danse Idol bounced back from her one disappointing effort at Kelso as a Listed runner-up at Cheltenham last month - and she is the likeliest winner here.

In Ireland, Bolshoi Ballet is expected to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with his 14th victory in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial.

Subsequent Epsom heroes Galileo (2001) and High Chaparral (2002) are among the former Ballydoyle superstars to land this Leopardstown contest, as well as the brilliant stayer Yeats (2004).

Like many of those who went before him, Bolshoi Ballet is following a tried-and tested route, having won the Ballysax Stakes over the same course and distance before running in the Derrinstown and potentially heading to Epsom on the first Saturday in June.

He could well be promoted to Derby favouritism if he can get the job done in style this weekend.

KILLARNEY: 2.00 Mystery Mac, 2.30 Off Your Rocco, 3.00 Felicidad, 3.30 Lignou, 4.00 The Very Man, 4.30 Gin On Lime, 5.00 Marshalled, 5.30 Huit Reflets.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.45 Jeroboam, 2.15 Bowerman, 2.45 Shandra, 3.15 Bolshoi Ballet, 3.45 Haziya, 4.15 Future Proof, 4.45 Moon Daisy, 5.15 Lord Of The Manor.

LUDLOW: 1.20 Byzantine Empire, 1.50 Midnight Aurora, 2.20 Can You Believe It, 2.50 Sir Sholokhov, 3.20 Percy's Word, 3.50 Danse Idol, 4.20 In Our Dreams, 4.50 Pulling Stumps.

PLUMPTON: 1.35 Zuba, 2.08 Ding Ding, 2.38 BOB BACKUS (NAP), 3.08 Iconic Muddle, 3.38 Furia D'Oudairies, 4.08 Storm Rising, 4.38 Miss Antipova, 5.08 Here Hare Here.

DOUBLE: Bob Backus and Sir Sholokhov.