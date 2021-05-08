Monday's Tips

Veteran sprinter Duke Of Firenze can get back on the winning trail in the Download The vickers.bet App Handicap at Catterick.

It is remarkable to think it will be a decade this summer since the Pivotal gelding made his racecourse debut for Sir Michael Stoute, after which he enjoyed a spell with Robert Cowell before joining current trainer David Griffiths in the autumn of 2015.

Now aged 12, Duke Of Firenze might not be the force he once was, but his recent efforts suggest he is far from a busted flush, with wins at Southwell and Lingfield already in 2021 taking his career tally of victories to 12.

Since that latest triumph, he has given further evidence he retains plenty of his old dash by finishing a close-up third over the flying five furlongs at Epsom on good ground.

Dropping in class on a slightly easier surface and over a course and distance where he has won before, everything points to Duke Of Firenze proving hard to beat in North Yorkshire.

The aforementioned Robert Cowell is expected to land the opening EBF Maiden Stakes with Little Earl.

The Havana Gold colt shaped with significant promise when third on his racecourse introduction at Windsor a fortnight ago, showing plenty of early speed before ultimately having to make do with minor honours.

With that initial experience under his belt, he looks very difficult to oppose.

Solid Stone can build on a promising seasonal debut to land the Racing Welfare Royal Windsor Stakes at the Berkshire venue.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old shaped well when beaten only two lengths into fifth place behind Oh This Is Us in a Listed contest at Ascot on his reappearance.

The winner is again in opposition, but Solid Stone is a little better off at the weights and should improve plenty for that first run of the campaign, so there is every chance he can turn the form around.

Tippy Toes can make it third time lucky after finishing runner-up in both her starts to date by taking the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Mark Johnston's youngster by Havana Gold was headed on the line by Barging Thru at Chelmsford last time, after leading from the start.

Similar tactics on her debut had seen her caught by Boonie at Beverley, but it may all come right for her here.

Spirit Mixer, by Frankel out of the Group One-winning mare Arabian Queen, can get off the mark in the Download The Free At The Races App Handicap at Lingfield.

Both his parents won the Juddmonte International - and while Spirit Mixer may never reach those dizzy heights, the three-year-old looks capable of winning races.

After three average runs as a juvenile, he was gelded and made an encouraging start to the 2021 campaign when beaten less than two lengths in fourth place behind Rain Gauge at Wolverhampton.

Andrew Balding's charge was sent off favourite that day to suggest he had been giving the right signs in his work at home.

Vitesse Du Son may repeat last month's success over this seven furlongs in the Witheford Barrier Trials At Lingfield Park Handicap.

Stuart Kittow's four-year-old should be able to handle his 4lb rise for beating Axel Jacklin by a cosy three-quarters of a length.

Landofsmiles can make punters happy by winning the Bet10Get10@vickers.bet Handicap Chase at Ffos Las.

The eight-year-old, trained by Peter Bowen, ended the recent season on a high with a hat-trick of victories.

With the latest coming just three weeks ago, it seems fair to assume Landofsmiles will be in the same form - and a rise of 6lb for his latest success at Perth, and 21lb in all, may not be enough to stop his winning streak.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 1.08 Little Earl, 1.40 DUKE OF FIRENZE (NAP) 2.15 Spycracker, 2.50 Seventeen O Four, 3.25 Zylan, 4.00 Perfect Balance, 4.30 Let Me Be, 5.00 Tathmeen.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Grove Ash, 1.30 Beau Haze, 2.05 Snougar, 2.40 Landofsmiles, 3.15 Poker Play, 3.50 Twojayslad, 4.20 Minella Voucher, 4.50 Bert Wilson.

KILLARNEY: 4.35 Sevenna Star, 5.10 Darver Star, 5.40 Queensteel, 6.10 Max Flamingo, 6.40 Samcro, 7.10 Uisce Beatha, 7.40 Staker Wallace, 8.10 Goldwin Magic.

LINGFIELD: 1.15 Zulu Girl, 1.50 Vitesse Du Son, 2.25 Golden Rainbow, 3.00 Lethal Blast, 3.35 Like Sugar, 4.10 Junoesque, 4.45 Spirit Mixer, 5.15 Thorn.

SOUTHWELL: 5.20 Cool Country, 5.50 Licklighter, 6.20 Parisian Blue, 6.50 Imperial Hope, 7.20 P T Barnum, 7.50 Supreme Yeats, 8.20 Hurricane Ali.

WINDSOR: 4.25 Hawridge Storm, 4.55 Tippy Toes, 5.30 Elektronic, 6.00 Fizzy Feet, 6.30 Solid Stone, 7.00 Twilight Song, 7.30 Zuraig, 8.00 Nellie Moon.

DOUBLE: Little Earl and Duke Of Firenze.