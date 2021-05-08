Tuesday's Tips

Khezaana can build on a promising seasonal reappearance to land a first career success at the fourth attempt in the Welcoming Back Spectators On 26 May Handicap at Beverley.

The Mark Johnston-trained filly, sporting the famous Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum blue and white colours of Shadwell Estate, runs off a workable mark of 75 on her handicap debut.

The daughter of Muhaarar performed respectably in both her races as a two-year-old and then ran well for a long way on her reappearance when third to Bay Bridge over this distance of a mile and a quarter at Newcastle.

That outing after 147 days away will have blown away the cobwebs, and an improved display looks assured.

Can Can Girl can defy a 6lb penalty for winning on this track last week by doubling up in the Thank You Covid Vaccination Centre Volunteers Handicap.

The David Brown-trained three-year-old opened her account at the fifth attempt when gamely sticking to her task to hold Out Of Sight by half a length.

Can Can Girl's confidence will be high now - and she can repeat the trick.

A tardy start may well have scuppered Caballero's chances of success at Ayr two weeks ago, but Keith Dalgleish's five-year-old may make amends in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap back at the Scottish track.

Despite having to make up ground, Caballero still ran a good race and went down by only half a length to Midnite Bride. Granted a better beginning to proceedings, he can go one better over the same seven furlongs.

Hong Kong Harry struck over Ayr's seven-furlong course two weeks ago, and can go in again in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap

Richard Fahey's four-year-old got home by half a length in a four-runner field without having a hard race on his first start for 140 days.

There is sure to be more improvement to come from the Es Que Love gelding, who has won three of his four starts.

Ayr Poet has continued his upward curve this season and may be able to pass his toughest test yet in the Proudly Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap.

Jim Goldie's six-year-old is up another 6lb for his Musselburgh victory at the end of the last month, and must therefore prove he has further progress in him from a career-high rating.

Ayr Poet is 20lb higher, in fact, than he was when beginning his handicap career at the start of last season.

But he has since won four times, been placed on five other occasions and receives 5lb and upwards all round here.

Yet to win at this trip, he was a good third over course and distance on heavy ground last October, has shown he handles the forecast quicker ground too and is well worth a shot at this decent opposition.

Christopher Wood can make a winning debut over fences in the Cavellos Welcomes You Back 17th May Novices' Chase at Sedgefield.

Paul Nicholls' six-year-old has won on he Flat and over hurdles, and there is no reason why he should not do well at this discipline.

Gordon's Jet made all when getting off the mark over jumps at Chepstow last month.

Brian Ellison's five-year-old can double up in the Download The Free At The Races App Novices' Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 5.25 Scudamore, 6.00 Aunt Agatha, 6.30 Zoravan, 7.05 Caballero, 7.35 Hong Kong Harry, 8.05 Ayr Poet, 8.35 Forus.

BEVERLEY: 1.45 Caio Shark, 2.15 Lexington Bullet, 2.45 Van Gerwen, 3.15 Mythical Madness, 3.45 KHEZAANA (NAP), 4.15 Can Can Girl, 4.45 Timeless Soul.

CHEPSTOW: 1.20 Fieldsman, 1.55 Via Sistina, 2.25 Biggles, 2.55 War Of Courage, 3.25 David's Beauty, 3.55 Earthly, 4.25 Stormy Night, 4.55 Signal Twenty Nine.

KILLARNEY: 4.40 Lakomet Of Saints, 5.10 Flagged, 5.40 Fictitious Lady, 6.10 Lust, 6.40 Dark Kris, 7.15 Pinpointed, 7.45 Red Gerry, 8.15 Amhran Na Bhfiann.

ROSCOMMON: 1.30 Cool And Clever, 2.00 Baltinglass Abbey, 2.30 Maud Gonne Spirit, 3.00 Max Mayhem, 3.30 Florence Camille, 4.00 Vultan, 4.30 Battle Angel.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Gordon's Jet, 1.35 Six One Nine, 2.07 Hats Off To Larry, 2.37 Authorizo, 3.07 Christopher Wood, 3.37 Blue Sans, 4.07 Nightfly, 4.35 Sallagh.

WETHERBY: 5.15 Norman Kindu, 5.50 Appreciate, 6.20 Molinari, 6.50 Bryanwood, 7.25 Mayelf, 7.55 Ventura Express, 8.25 Sir Titus.

DOUBLE: Khezaana and Can Can Girl.